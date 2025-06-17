Need Help Creating Mobile Version

kmcnet: kmcnet: On a separate note, I have never worked with SCSS and wonder why you selected this for the about page. Looks great, but really left me inn the dust.

Actually what I am typing in is just basically CSS these days. Back in the day SCSS gave you key additional options like nesting and custom variables, but these are now built in to CSS.

Example of nesting and variables

HTML

<section class='hero'> <h1 class='section-title'>My title</section> <div class='section-container'> <img src='somewhere/my-image.jpg' alt='good description'> <p>text description here ....</p> </div> </div>

CSS

/* global variables */ :root { --text-main: black; --text-accent: crimson; } section.hero { /* local variable overwrites the global */ --text-main: rgb(20, 20, 20); .section-title { color: var(--text-accent); /* from global variable */ } .section-container { display: flex; } img { border-radius: 0.25rem; /* 4px */ } p { color: var(--text-main); /* will take the local version */ } }

Using this in SCSS it will be compiled to an un-nested version and add any browser specific prefixes that might be needed. e.g.

... section.hero { /* local variable overwrites the global */ --text-main: rgb(20, 20, 20); } section.hero .section-title { color: var(--text-accent); /* from global variable */ } section.hero .section-container { display: flex; } ...

You can view the compiled version in codepen



In VSCode I use the live sass compiler extention. Any changes to your SCSS are compiled by default to a public/css folder.

edit: there are maybe times where I will think about using SCSS’s custom variables. For instance frustratingly this won’t work

:root { --breakpoint-md: 990px; --breakpoint-small: 760px; } /* for mobile */ @media (width < var(--breakpoint-small)) { ...styles here }

Using SCSS’s variables will work and be compiled

$breakpoint-md: 990px; $breakpoint-small: 760px; /* for mobile */ @media (width < $breakpoint-small) { ...styles here }

BTW I am not the expert, still learning myself