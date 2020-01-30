Newbie Media Query Problems

#1

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I am a neophyte in UI design and am trying to build a single, responsive webpage which can be viewed at http://www.271madison.com/home/slideshow. I am having problems simply resizing the description text below the slideshow. I have tried the following media query:

@media only screen and (min-width: 768px) {
    .Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: 1.6em; 
    color: gray;
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
    .Description{
    font-family:  Arial; 
    font-size: .6em; 
    color: blue;
}
}
.HeadTitle{
    font-size: 1.8em;
}

but this does not seem to change anything on a mobile phone (I’m currently using Samsung Note 10+ with Chrome). Any help would be appreciated.

#2

[off-topic]
@kmcnet when you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
[/off-topic]

#3

Thank you. And apologies.