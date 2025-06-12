Need Help Creating Mobile Version

kmcnet: kmcnet: I employed some basic media queries that do not seem to be working.

You seem to have mostly media queries for large screen so the small screen code is everything outside those rules.

Your header seems to be obeying the rules you gave it and the text and layout is reduced on screens less than 768px so that seems to be working.

You may need to be more explicit and let us tackle one problem at a time

I do notice some silly mistakes though as you have this:

abpseal { width: 200px; } pcmhseal { width: 200px; }

There are no html called pcmhseal or abpseal but you do have classes.

e.g.

.abpseal { width: 200px; } .pcmhseal { width: 200px; }

Fix those errors first and then point us to a problem area that you are working on