Need Help Creating Mobile Version

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. Full disclosure, I am a back end developer (C#, SQL Server, etc.) and should not be allowed to develop UI. However, my wife is asking me to do so for her practice, so here I am. Please refer to https://kidsmedicalcare.com:43443/. I am trying to do some basic toggling between a full screen and mobile. I employed some basic media queries that do not seem to be working. Any feedback would be appreciated.
You seem to have mostly media queries for large screen so the small screen code is everything outside those rules.
Your header seems to be obeying the rules you gave it and the text and layout is reduced on screens less than 768px so that seems to be working.
You may need to be more explicit and let us tackle one problem at a time
I do notice some silly mistakes though as you have this:
abpseal {
width: 200px;
}
pcmhseal {
width: 200px;
}
There are no html called pcmhseal or abpseal but you do have classes.
e.g.
.abpseal {
width: 200px;
}
.pcmhseal {
width: 200px;
}
Fix those errors first and then point us to a problem area that you are working on
Also stop adding inline styles as they will win out over your media queries.
e.g.
<div id="divwelcome" name"divwelcome"="" style="font-size: 7em; color: teal; font-weight: 900; float: right; padding-right: .5em; text-align: center; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 2px;
-webkit-text-stroke-color: black;">
<span style="font-size: 1.5em;">Welcome</span><br>
To Your
Child's<br>
Medical Home
<!--
<span style="font-size: 7em; color: teal; font-weight: 900; float: right; padding-right: .5em; text-align: center; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 2px;
-webkit-text-stroke-color: black;">
Welcome<br />
To Your
Child's<br />
Medical Home
</span>
-->
<div id="divcallnow" name="divcallnow" style="background-color: darkorange; color: white; padding: .2em; border-radius: 10px;">
Call (239) 591-8481
</div>
</div>
You can’t change those inline styles from your media query unless you append every single one using !important which is a big no no and should be avoided at all costs
.. and fix typos like this:
name"divwelcome"=""
As I mentioned above if you don’t remove the inline styles then your media queries will need to us !important like this which is not best practice:
@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) {
#splash{
height:auto!important;
text-align:center;
min-height:40vh;
}
#divwelcome{
float:none!important;
font-size:3rem!important;
padding-right:0!important;
}
#divcallnow{
font-size:2em;
}
#divpcmh{
display:block!important;
}
.abpseal,.pcmhseal{
max-width:100%;
height:auto;
display:block;
margin:auto;
}
}
If you added that media query at the end of all your css then the small screen would look like this image:
First of all, thank you for all of your help and patience. I removed (I think) all of the inline css, but am still not getting the same results.