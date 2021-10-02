Need for text formating library

On a website, we have a text field that we need to format. To be able to do this well we employed TinyMCE. This worked out well . Now we can manually create rich text to display our text.

Now the need has come up to have more functionality in this text field. What we would like to be able to do is format content based on a query. This query would include multiple pages that contain the text field. For example, if we wanted to find all words with a specific name in our organization, we would like them bold and purple. Because the field using TinyMCE uses HTML to do this, I thought this would be very simple. I see now that it is more than what I bargained for because of the use of tags. I don’t believe this is a problem. I think the way it is implemented has to be seriously thought about to get what we want.

I think that there must be a library that already does some of what we want. That is to create rich text formatting based on JavaScript to style text to a users desire. This library would have to consider tags that are already in place to not collide with existing formatting. Any ideas are welcome.