Navbar Hover Animation Issue

I am trying to create an animation for the hover nav links. This code works somewhat well, with one flaw.

Here’s how it should work:

When the cursor enters the links, the underline should change from “scale: 0” to “scale: 1” and when the cursor moves away, it should change from “1” to “0”. And if you move from link to link, the underline should slide. And it works just like that. But when you quickly leave the link frame and go to the link again, the underline after the animation is lost, and if you go to the next link, it instantly appears. This phenomenon is more noticeable if you increase the transform from “transform 0.3s” to “transform 1s”. In fact, that is the problem, if you move the cursor away from the links and come back again while the transformation is in progress, the underline disappears. But how to solve this problem.

https://codepen.io/Darko-Markovic/pen/GgKGOYZ