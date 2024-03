I’d like to add an animation to my links (tag a ), like this, but with a difference. The transition should not make visible an invisible underline, but animate an existing underline.

What code should I use.

You can see my website (and the existing css) here. Anyway I add here the “a” section:

a[href]:hover { text-decoration: inherit; } a[href]:hover, a[href]:link, a[href]:visited, v[href]:link { color: var(--mattone); font-weight: bold; } a { color: var(--mattone); font-weight: bold; }

Thank you!