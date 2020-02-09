Mysql join and group by question

Hi all!

I have joined two tables and groupped by a specific id.

table_one

id | name | ----------------------------------- 1 | something1 | 2 | something2 | 3 | something3 | 4 | something4 | 5 | something5 | 6 | something6 | ...and so on...

table_two

id | table_one_ID |some_id ---------------------------------------- 1 | 1 | 50 2 | 1 | 87 3 | 2 | 50 4 | 2 | 87

stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT table_one.id, table_one.name, table_two.table_one_ID, table_two.some_id FROM table_one LEFT JOIN table_two ON table_one.id = table_two.table_one_ID GROUP BY table_one.id ORDER BY table_one.id DESC LIMIT 20"); $stmt->execute(); $result = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); foreach ($result as $output): echo $output["some_id"]; endforeach;

When I try to echo $output[“some_id”] it only outputs one value but I’d like to get all the values.

Of course, if id do not group by table_one’s ID it outputs the other values but it duplicates the row.

Can someone help me with this?