My web browser shows me a newspaper-like webpage every time I open a new tab, how to tackle this?

Microsoft Edge shows me a newspaper-like webpage every time I open a new tab.

My problem is that find it divertive and frustrating and that there is no comfortable way to just turn it off.

Microsoft only allow to “Customize” this content.

I don’t want to install another browser because I believe in “one web browser for one computer machine” philosophy.

Anyway, this newspaper-like webpage contains a search form and I try to select this search form to just hide the page.

I have tried the following JavaScript codes in that browser’s console, but none of these codes work and there is no error in the console.

if ( document.querySelector('#srchfrm')) { alert("Hi"); }

if ( document.body.contains(document.querySelector('#srchfrm') ) ) { alert("Hi"); }

document.querySelectorAll('*').forEach((element) => { if ( element.querySelector('#srchfrm > div.core.search-btn-on-left.enhance4') ) { alert("Hi"); } });

You can reproduce this just by installing Edge and open a new webpage in it. Please share a way to hide these news.