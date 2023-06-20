My web browser shows me a newspaper-like webpage every time I open a new tab, how to tackle this?

Microsoft Edge shows me a newspaper-like webpage every time I open a new tab.
My problem is that find it divertive and frustrating and that there is no comfortable way to just turn it off.
Microsoft only allow to “Customize” this content.
I don’t want to install another browser because I believe in “one web browser for one computer machine” philosophy.
Anyway, this newspaper-like webpage contains a search form and I try to select this search form to just hide the page.
I have tried the following JavaScript codes in that browser’s console, but none of these codes work and there is no error in the console.
if ( document.querySelector('#srchfrm')) {
alert("Hi");
}
if ( document.body.contains(document.querySelector('#srchfrm') ) ) {
alert("Hi");
}
document.querySelectorAll('*').forEach((element) => {
if ( element.querySelector('#srchfrm > div.core.search-btn-on-left.enhance4') ) {
alert("Hi");
}
});
You can reproduce this just by installing Edge and open a new webpage in it. Please share a way to hide these news.