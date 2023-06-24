Regarding the ad blocker suggestion, installing an ad blocker extension in your browser can indeed help prevent unwanted advertisement from appearing. it is recommend to research and choose a reputable ad blocker which suits your need.
My web browser shows me a newspaper-like webpage every time I open a new tab, how to tackle this?
Regarding the ad blocker suggestion, installing an ad blocker extension in your browser can indeed help prevent unwanted advertisement from appearing. it is recommend to research and choose a reputable ad blocker which suits your need. Thanks