My Css does work on mobile safari

I have a problem my css below doesn’t work on mobile safari browser. it only works on computer

.button { font-size: 1rem; position: relative; font-weight: bold; line-height: 1; padding: 1px; transform: translate(-4px, -4px); outline: 2px solid transparent; outline-offset: 5px; border-radius: 9999px; background-color: #292524; color: #292524; transition: transform 150ms ease, box-shadow 150ms ease; text-align: center; box-shadow: 0.5px 0.5px 0 0 #292524, 1px 1px 0 0 #292524, 1.5px 1.5px 0 0 #292524, 2px 2px 0 0 #292524, 2.5px 2.5px 0 0 #292524, 3px 3px 0 0 #292524, 0 0 0 2px #fafaf9, 0.5px 0.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 1px 1px 0 2px #fafaf9, 1.5px 1.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 2px 2px 0 2px #fafaf9, 2.5px 2.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 3px 3px 0 2px #fafaf9, 3.5px 3.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 4px 4px 0 2px #fafaf9; &:hover { transform: translate(0, 0); box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #fafaf9; } &:active, &:focus-visible { outline-color: #facc15; } &:focus-visible { outline-style: dashed; } & > div { position: relative; pointer-events: none; background-color: #facc15; border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3); border-radius: 9999px; &::before { content: ""; position: absolute; inset: 0; border-radius: 9999px; opacity: 0.5; background-image: radial-gradient(rgb(255 255 255 / 80%) 20%, transparent 20%), radial-gradient(rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 20%, transparent 20%); background-position: 0 0, 4px 4px; background-size: 8px 8px; mix-blend-mode: hard-light; animation: dots 0.5s infinite linear; } & > span { position: relative; display: flex; align-items: center; justify-content: center; padding: 0.75rem 1.25rem; gap: 0.25rem; filter: drop-shadow(0 -1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.25)); &:active { transform: translateY(2px); } } } } @keyframes dots { 0% { background-position: 0 0, 4px 4px; } 100% { background-position: 8px 0, 12px 4px; } }