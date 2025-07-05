My Css does work on mobile safari

I have a problem my css below doesn’t work on mobile safari browser. it only works on computer
.button {
font-size: 1rem;
position: relative;
font-weight: bold;
line-height: 1;
padding: 1px;
transform: translate(-4px, -4px);
outline: 2px solid transparent;
outline-offset: 5px;
border-radius: 9999px;
background-color: #292524;
color: #292524;
transition: transform 150ms ease, box-shadow 150ms ease;
text-align: center;
box-shadow: 0.5px 0.5px 0 0 #292524, 1px 1px 0 0 #292524, 1.5px 1.5px 0 0 #292524, 2px 2px 0 0 #292524, 2.5px 2.5px 0 0 #292524, 3px 3px 0 0 #292524, 0 0 0 2px #fafaf9, 0.5px 0.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 1px 1px 0 2px #fafaf9,
1.5px 1.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 2px 2px 0 2px #fafaf9, 2.5px 2.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 3px 3px 0 2px #fafaf9, 3.5px 3.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 4px 4px 0 2px #fafaf9;
&:hover {
transform: translate(0, 0);
box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #fafaf9;
}
&:active,
&:focus-visible {
outline-color: #facc15;
}
&:focus-visible {
outline-style: dashed;
}
& > div {
position: relative;
pointer-events: none;
background-color: #facc15;
border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3);
border-radius: 9999px;
&::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
inset: 0;
border-radius: 9999px;
opacity: 0.5;
background-image: radial-gradient(rgb(255 255 255 / 80%) 20%, transparent 20%), radial-gradient(rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 20%, transparent 20%);
background-position: 0 0, 4px 4px;
background-size: 8px 8px;
mix-blend-mode: hard-light;
animation: dots 0.5s infinite linear;
}
& > span {
position: relative;
display: flex;
align-items: center;
justify-content: center;
padding: 0.75rem 1.25rem;
gap: 0.25rem;
filter: drop-shadow(0 -1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.25));
&:active {
transform: translateY(2px);
}
}
}
}
@keyframes dots {
0% {
background-position: 0 0, 4px 4px;
}
100% {
background-position: 8px 0, 12px 4px;
}
}
<button class="button">button</button>