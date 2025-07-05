My Css does work on mobile safari

HTML & CSS
I have a problem my css below doesn’t work on mobile safari browser. it only works on computer

.button {
                font-size: 1rem;
                position: relative;
                font-weight: bold;
                line-height: 1;
                padding: 1px;
                transform: translate(-4px, -4px);
                outline: 2px solid transparent;
                outline-offset: 5px;
                border-radius: 9999px;
                background-color: #292524;
                color: #292524;
                transition: transform 150ms ease, box-shadow 150ms ease;
                text-align: center;
                box-shadow: 0.5px 0.5px 0 0 #292524, 1px 1px 0 0 #292524, 1.5px 1.5px 0 0 #292524, 2px 2px 0 0 #292524, 2.5px 2.5px 0 0 #292524, 3px 3px 0 0 #292524, 0 0 0 2px #fafaf9, 0.5px 0.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 1px 1px 0 2px #fafaf9,
                    1.5px 1.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 2px 2px 0 2px #fafaf9, 2.5px 2.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 3px 3px 0 2px #fafaf9, 3.5px 3.5px 0 2px #fafaf9, 4px 4px 0 2px #fafaf9;

                &:hover {
                    transform: translate(0, 0);
                    box-shadow: 0 0 0 2px #fafaf9;
                }

                &:active,
                &:focus-visible {
                    outline-color: #facc15;
                }

                &:focus-visible {
                    outline-style: dashed;
                }

                & > div {
                    position: relative;
                    pointer-events: none;
                    background-color: #facc15;
                    border: 2px solid rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.3);
                    border-radius: 9999px;

                    &::before {
                        content: "";
                        position: absolute;
                        inset: 0;
                        border-radius: 9999px;
                        opacity: 0.5;
                        background-image: radial-gradient(rgb(255 255 255 / 80%) 20%, transparent 20%), radial-gradient(rgb(255 255 255 / 100%) 20%, transparent 20%);
                        background-position: 0 0, 4px 4px;
                        background-size: 8px 8px;
                        mix-blend-mode: hard-light;
                        animation: dots 0.5s infinite linear;
                    }

                    & > span {
                        position: relative;
                        display: flex;
                        align-items: center;
                        justify-content: center;
                        padding: 0.75rem 1.25rem;
                        gap: 0.25rem;
                        filter: drop-shadow(0 -1px 0 rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.25));

                        &:active {
                            transform: translateY(2px);
                        }
                    }
                }
            }

            @keyframes dots {
                0% {
                    background-position: 0 0, 4px 4px;
                }
                100% {
                    background-position: 8px 0, 12px 4px;
                }
            }

<button class="button">button</button>