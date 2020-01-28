My columns wont stack Bootstrap

That’s because you used col-1 which applies to small devices only.

See here:

You need to use the col-md prefix for sizes greater than 768px. (Refer to the documentation for other sizes if needed.)

<div class="col-md-4"><!--img--> <!-- <img class="historypic" src="assets/img/scenery/history2.jpeg" alt="History of LFC"> <p>djfbjdfbnjdbf</p>--> </div>

etc…