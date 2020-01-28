My columns wont stack Bootstrap

when I minimise the page the columns wont stack
<div class="row justify-content-center">
<div
class="col-1"><!--Left padding/filler-->
</div>
<div class="col-4"><!--img-->
<!-- <img class="historypic" src="assets/img/scenery/history2.jpeg" alt="History of LFC">
<p>djfbjdfbnjdbf</p>-->
</div>
<div
class="col-3"><!--about text-->
</div>
<div
class="col-3">
<!--twitter feed-->
<a class="twitter-timeline" data-height="500" data-lang="en" data-link-color="#E81C4F" data-theme="light" data-width="500" href="https://twitter.com/LFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">Tweets by LFC</a>
<script async charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
</div>
<div
class="col-1"><!--Right padding/filler-->
</div>
</div>