Bootstrap 3 grid issue

I’m having an issue with the bootstrap grid. I’m trying to create (3) four column divs on medium screens, on small screens I’m trying to create six column divs that are offset 3 columns so they are centered. and on extra small screens twelve columns. Seems like something I’ve done a million times… but on medium or larger they are stacking using the .sm class… not sure what’s happening

<div class="row"> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3 col-md-4">col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3 col-md-4</div><!-- close col --> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3 col-md-4">col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3 col-md-4</div><!-- close col --> <div class="col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3 col-md-4">col-xs-12 col-sm-6 col-sm-offset-3 col-md-4</div><!-- close col --> </div><!-- close row -->

here is a codepen showing the issue: https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/Powpezo