Multiple filters? Should be simple

I have an element that has a class like
posts-6 or
posts-3, among other classes. I need the numerical value at the end of
posts-*.
So this is how I’m approaching it:
const self = $(this);
var itemNumber;
if(self.is("[class*='posts-'")) {
itemNumber = self.attr("class").split(' ').filter(function(value) {
return value.indexOf("posts-") > -1;
});
// itemNumber = itemNumber.split("-").pop();
console.log(itemNumber);
console.log(typeof itemNumber);
}
My thought was to modify the filter function to
.split("-").pop() but I’ve tried that and failed. I tried filtering the returned value but the filter result is no longer a string so I think it’s giving me an error because of that. How can I accomplish this? This seems to be so simple yet I’m struggling on the best way to go about it.