Multiple filters? Should be simple

I have an element that has a class like posts-6 or posts-3 , among other classes. I need the numerical value at the end of posts-* .

So this is how I’m approaching it:

const self = $(this); var itemNumber; if(self.is("[class*='posts-'")) { itemNumber = self.attr("class").split(' ').filter(function(value) { return value.indexOf("posts-") > -1; }); // itemNumber = itemNumber.split("-").pop(); console.log(itemNumber); console.log(typeof itemNumber); }