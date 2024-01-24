Multiple errors in chrome extension

I use the chrome extension Sync Tab Groups to manage my tabs in the browser. It works great, but I’d just like to make a couple small cosmetic changes to it. Unfortunately, the developer has dropped maintenance of the code. Using GIT, I forked the code from https://github.com/Morikko/sync-tab-groups to my computer and made a couple edits to the css. When I went into Chrome and loaded the extension, there were multiple errors with the code.

For example, the manifest.json file was not in the root (it was in the \extensions folder) and the paths to files did not reference that \extensions folder. After fixing all that, I now get errors like “Manifest version 2 is deprecated” and “cannot use import statement outside a module”.

How can this code work perfectly, but my fork of it has so many issues? If creating a new extension is out of the question, is there a way I can inject a bit of css into the extension? I’m pretty much a javascript newbie, so any advice on what can be done is appreciated.