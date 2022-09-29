Working with chrome API/Chrome extension?

Hi, hope someone can help me. I wanna build some chrome extension that injects a certain javascript file into a website each time an http request is done.

currently my manifest.json file looks like this:

{ "name": "Test3", "description": "blabla", "version": "1.0", "manifest_version": 3, "background": {"service_worker": "bg.js"}, "permissions": ["scripting","webRequest"], "host_permissions": ["<all_urls>"] }

Then we got the bg.js that looks like this:

chrome.runtime.onInstalled.addListener(async () => { const old = await chrome.scripting.getRegisteredContentScripts(); if (old[0]) await chrome.scripting.unregisterContentScripts({ids: old.map(s => s.id)}); await chrome.scripting.registerContentScripts([{ id: 'write', js: ['write.js'], matches: ['<all_urls>'], runAt: 'document_end', world: 'MAIN', }]); });

and we finally have the write.js which’s content here doesnt matter.

I wanna change the bg.js in a way that it doesnt inject the write.js only once at the start but rather injects it each time a request is made.

it’s likely gonna need

chrome.webRequest.onBeforeRequest.addListener()

and chrome.scripting.executeScript() in some way but I jsut cant piece it together properly.

And documentations for chrome apis are a nightmare to understand, at least for me