Working with chrome API/Chrome extension?

JavaScript
#1

Hi, hope someone can help me. I wanna build some chrome extension that injects a certain javascript file into a website each time an http request is done.
currently my manifest.json file looks like this:

{
  "name": "Test3",
  "description": "blabla",
  "version": "1.0",
  "manifest_version": 3,
  "background": {"service_worker": "bg.js"},
  "permissions": ["scripting","webRequest"],
  "host_permissions": ["<all_urls>"]
}

Then we got the bg.js that looks like this:

chrome.runtime.onInstalled.addListener(async () => {
  const old = await chrome.scripting.getRegisteredContentScripts();
  if (old[0]) await chrome.scripting.unregisterContentScripts({ids:   
  old.map(s => s.id)});
  await chrome.scripting.registerContentScripts([{
    id: 'write',
    js: ['write.js'],
    matches: ['<all_urls>'],
    runAt: 'document_end',
    world: 'MAIN',
  }]);
});

and we finally have the write.js which’s content here doesnt matter.
I wanna change the bg.js in a way that it doesnt inject the write.js only once at the start but rather injects it each time a request is made.
it’s likely gonna need
chrome.webRequest.onBeforeRequest.addListener()
and chrome.scripting.executeScript() in some way but I jsut cant piece it together properly.
And documentations for chrome apis are a nightmare to understand, at least for me :confused: