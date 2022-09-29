Working with chrome API/Chrome extension?

Hi, hope someone can help me. I wanna build some chrome extension that injects a certain javascript file into a website each time an http request is done.
currently my manifest.json file looks like this:
{
"name": "Test3",
"description": "blabla",
"version": "1.0",
"manifest_version": 3,
"background": {"service_worker": "bg.js"},
"permissions": ["scripting","webRequest"],
"host_permissions": ["<all_urls>"]
}
Then we got the bg.js that looks like this:
chrome.runtime.onInstalled.addListener(async () => {
const old = await chrome.scripting.getRegisteredContentScripts();
if (old[0]) await chrome.scripting.unregisterContentScripts({ids:
old.map(s => s.id)});
await chrome.scripting.registerContentScripts([{
id: 'write',
js: ['write.js'],
matches: ['<all_urls>'],
runAt: 'document_end',
world: 'MAIN',
}]);
});
and we finally have the write.js which’s content here doesnt matter.
I wanna change the bg.js in a way that it doesnt inject the write.js only once at the start but rather injects it each time a request is made.
it’s likely gonna need
chrome.webRequest.onBeforeRequest.addListener()
and chrome.scripting.executeScript() in some way but I jsut cant piece it together properly.
And documentations for chrome apis are a nightmare to understand, at least for me