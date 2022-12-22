Multi Client in server - WebSocket C#

how are you? I hope that you are good, I have a question, how can I do to the server consume multi clients? I put all my code

Server

using System; using System.Net; using System.Net.Sockets; using System.Text; using System.Text.RegularExpressions; namespace Consola { internal class Program { static void Main(string[] args) { string ip = "127.0.0.1"; int port = 8080; var server = new TcpListener(IPAddress.Parse(ip), port); server.Start(); Console.WriteLine("Server has started on {0}:{1}, Waiting for a connection…", ip, port); TcpClient client = server.AcceptTcpClient(); Console.WriteLine("A client connected."); NetworkStream stream = client.GetStream(); // enter to an infinite cycle to be able to handle every change in stream while (true) { while (!stream.DataAvailable) ; while (client.Available < 3) ; // match against "get" byte[] bytes = new byte[client.Available]; stream.Read(bytes, 0, client.Available); string s = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(bytes); if (Regex.IsMatch(s, "^GET", RegexOptions.IgnoreCase)) { Console.WriteLine("=====Handshaking from client=====

{0}", s); // 1. Obtain the value of the "Sec-WebSocket-Key" request header without any leading or trailing whitespace // 2. Concatenate it with "258EAFA5-E914-47DA-95CA-C5AB0DC85B11" (a special GUID specified by RFC 6455) // 3. Compute SHA-1 and Base64 hash of the new value // 4. Write the hash back as the value of "Sec-WebSocket-Accept" response header in an HTTP response string swk = Regex.Match(s, "Sec-WebSocket-Key: (.*)").Groups[1].Value.Trim(); string swka = swk + "258EAFA5-E914-47DA-95CA-C5AB0DC85B11"; byte[] swkaSha1 = System.Security.Cryptography.SHA1.Create().ComputeHash(Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(swka)); string swkaSha1Base64 = Convert.ToBase64String(swkaSha1); // HTTP/1.1 defines the sequence CR LF as the end-of-line marker byte[] response = Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes( "HTTP/1.1 101 Switching Protocols\r

" + "Connection: Upgrade\r

" + "Upgrade: websocket\r

" + "Sec-WebSocket-Accept: " + swkaSha1Base64 + "\r

\r

"); stream.Write(response, 0, response.Length); } else { bool fin = (bytes[0] & 0b10000000) != 0, mask = (bytes[1] & 0b10000000) != 0; // must be true, "All messages from the client to the server have this bit set" int opcode = bytes[0] & 0b00001111, // expecting 1 - text message offset = 2; ulong msglen = (ulong)(bytes[1] & 0b01111111); if (msglen == 126) { // bytes are reversed because websocket will print them in Big-Endian, whereas // BitConverter will want them arranged in little-endian on windows msglen = BitConverter.ToUInt16(new byte[] { bytes[3], bytes[2] }, 0); offset = 4; } else if (msglen == 127) { // To test the below code, we need to manually buffer larger messages — since the NIC's autobuffering // may be too latency-friendly for this code to run (that is, we may have only some of the bytes in this // websocket frame available through client.Available). msglen = BitConverter.ToUInt64(new byte[] { bytes[9], bytes[8], bytes[7], bytes[6], bytes[5], bytes[4], bytes[3], bytes[2] }, 0); offset = 10; } if (msglen == 0) { Console.WriteLine("msglen == 0"); } else if (mask) { byte[] decoded = new byte[msglen]; byte[] masks = new byte[4] { bytes[offset], bytes[offset + 1], bytes[offset + 2], bytes[offset + 3] }; offset += 4; for (ulong i = 0; i < msglen; ++i) decoded[i] = (byte)(bytes[(ulong)offset + i] ^ masks[i % 4]); string text = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(decoded); Console.WriteLine("{0}", text); } else Console.WriteLine("mask bit not set"); Console.WriteLine(); } } } } }

Client

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <link href="Content/bootstrap.min.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" /> <script src="Scripts/jquery-3.6.1.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script> </head> <body> <div class="card"> <div class="card-header"> <h2>Prueba simple de WebSocket</h2> </div> <div class="card-body"> <p> <textarea cols="60" rows="6" id="cajadetexto"></textarea> </p> <p> <button id="boton" class="btn btn-primary">Enviar</button> </p> <p> <div id="salida"></div> </p> </div> </div> <style type="text/css"> textarea { vertical-align: bottom; } #salida { overflow: auto; } #salida > p { overflow-wrap: break-word; } #salida span { color: blue; } #salida span.error { color: red; } </style> <script type="text/javascript"> $(document).ready(function () { const wsUri = "ws://127.0.0.1:8080/"; const websocket = new WebSocket(wsUri); $(document).on("click", "#boton", onClickButton); websocket.onopen = (e) => { writeToScreen("CONNECTED"); doSend("WebSocket rocks"); }; websocket.onclose = (e) => { writeToScreen("DISCONNECTED"); }; websocket.onmessage = (e) => { writeToScreen(`<span>RESPONSE: ${e.data}</span>`); }; websocket.onerror = (e) => { writeToScreen(`<span class="error">ERROR:</span> ${e.data}`); }; function doSend(message) { writeToScreen(`SENT: ${message}`); websocket.send(message); } function writeToScreen(message) { $("#salida").append("<p>" + message + "</p>"); } function onClickButton() { var text = $("#cajadetexto").val(); text && doSend(text); $("#cajadetexto").val(""); $("#cajadetexto").focus(); } }); </script> </body> </html>

I based my code on this link: https://github.com/mdn/content/blob/main/files/en-us/web/api/websockets_api/writing_websocket_server/index.md?plain=1

I tried implement a server that use multi clients without limited size, also I searched many sites about multi-client but I usually found examples of multi clients using web sockets in console application or in .net core when this code need to be developed with .net framework.

I failed in all my tries.

I wait your answers, thanks.