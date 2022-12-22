Multi Client in server - WebSocket C#

how are you? I hope that you are good, I have a question, how can I do to the server consume multi clients? I put all my code

Server

using System;
using System.Net;
using System.Net.Sockets;
using System.Text;
using System.Text.RegularExpressions;

namespace Consola
{
    internal class Program
    {
        static void Main(string[] args)
        {
            string ip = "127.0.0.1";
            int port = 8080;
            var server = new TcpListener(IPAddress.Parse(ip), port);

            server.Start();
            Console.WriteLine("Server has started on {0}:{1}, Waiting for a connection…", ip, port);

            TcpClient client = server.AcceptTcpClient();
            Console.WriteLine("A client connected.");

            NetworkStream stream = client.GetStream();

            // enter to an infinite cycle to be able to handle every change in stream
            while (true)
            {
                while (!stream.DataAvailable) ;
                while (client.Available < 3) ; // match against "get"

                byte[] bytes = new byte[client.Available];
                stream.Read(bytes, 0, client.Available);
                string s = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(bytes);

                if (Regex.IsMatch(s, "^GET", RegexOptions.IgnoreCase))
                {
                    Console.WriteLine("=====Handshaking from client=====\n{0}", s);

                    // 1. Obtain the value of the "Sec-WebSocket-Key" request header without any leading or trailing whitespace
                    // 2. Concatenate it with "258EAFA5-E914-47DA-95CA-C5AB0DC85B11" (a special GUID specified by RFC 6455)
                    // 3. Compute SHA-1 and Base64 hash of the new value
                    // 4. Write the hash back as the value of "Sec-WebSocket-Accept" response header in an HTTP response
                    string swk = Regex.Match(s, "Sec-WebSocket-Key: (.*)").Groups[1].Value.Trim();
                    string swka = swk + "258EAFA5-E914-47DA-95CA-C5AB0DC85B11";
                    byte[] swkaSha1 = System.Security.Cryptography.SHA1.Create().ComputeHash(Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(swka));
                    string swkaSha1Base64 = Convert.ToBase64String(swkaSha1);

                    // HTTP/1.1 defines the sequence CR LF as the end-of-line marker
                    byte[] response = Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(
                        "HTTP/1.1 101 Switching Protocols\r\n" +
                        "Connection: Upgrade\r\n" +
                        "Upgrade: websocket\r\n" +
                        "Sec-WebSocket-Accept: " + swkaSha1Base64 + "\r\n\r\n");

                    stream.Write(response, 0, response.Length);
                }
                else
                {
                    bool fin = (bytes[0] & 0b10000000) != 0,
                        mask = (bytes[1] & 0b10000000) != 0; // must be true, "All messages from the client to the server have this bit set"
                    int opcode = bytes[0] & 0b00001111, // expecting 1 - text message
                        offset = 2;
                    ulong msglen = (ulong)(bytes[1] & 0b01111111);

                    if (msglen == 126)
                    {
                        // bytes are reversed because websocket will print them in Big-Endian, whereas
                        // BitConverter will want them arranged in little-endian on windows
                        msglen = BitConverter.ToUInt16(new byte[] { bytes[3], bytes[2] }, 0);
                        offset = 4;
                    }
                    else if (msglen == 127)
                    {
                        // To test the below code, we need to manually buffer larger messages — since the NIC's autobuffering
                        // may be too latency-friendly for this code to run (that is, we may have only some of the bytes in this
                        // websocket frame available through client.Available).
                        msglen = BitConverter.ToUInt64(new byte[] { bytes[9], bytes[8], bytes[7], bytes[6], bytes[5], bytes[4], bytes[3], bytes[2] }, 0);
                        offset = 10;
                    }

                    if (msglen == 0)
                    {
                        Console.WriteLine("msglen == 0");
                    }
                    else if (mask)
                    {
                        byte[] decoded = new byte[msglen];
                        byte[] masks = new byte[4] { bytes[offset], bytes[offset + 1], bytes[offset + 2], bytes[offset + 3] };
                        offset += 4;

                        for (ulong i = 0; i < msglen; ++i)
                            decoded[i] = (byte)(bytes[(ulong)offset + i] ^ masks[i % 4]);

                        string text = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(decoded);
                        Console.WriteLine("{0}", text);
                    }
                    else
                        Console.WriteLine("mask bit not set");

                    Console.WriteLine();
                }
            }
        }
    }
}

Client

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <link href="Content/bootstrap.min.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" />    
    <script src="Scripts/jquery-3.6.1.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>    
</head>

<body>
    <div class="card">
        <div class="card-header">
            <h2>Prueba simple de WebSocket</h2>
        </div>
        <div class="card-body">
            <p>
                <textarea cols="60" rows="6" id="cajadetexto"></textarea>
            </p>
            <p>
                <button id="boton" class="btn btn-primary">Enviar</button>
            </p>
            <p>
                <div id="salida"></div>
            </p>
        </div>
    </div>

    <style type="text/css">
        textarea {
            vertical-align: bottom;
        }

        #salida {
            overflow: auto;
        }

        #salida > p {
            overflow-wrap: break-word;
        }

        #salida span {
            color: blue;
        }

        #salida span.error {
            color: red;
        }
    </style>

    <script type="text/javascript">
        $(document).ready(function () {
            const wsUri = "ws://127.0.0.1:8080/";
            const websocket = new WebSocket(wsUri);

            $(document).on("click", "#boton", onClickButton);

            websocket.onopen = (e) => {
                writeToScreen("CONNECTED");
                doSend("WebSocket rocks");
            };

            websocket.onclose = (e) => {
                writeToScreen("DISCONNECTED");
            };

            websocket.onmessage = (e) => {
                writeToScreen(`<span>RESPONSE: ${e.data}</span>`);
            };

            websocket.onerror = (e) => {
                writeToScreen(`<span class="error">ERROR:</span> ${e.data}`);
            };

            function doSend(message) {
                writeToScreen(`SENT: ${message}`);
                websocket.send(message);
            }

            function writeToScreen(message) {
                $("#salida").append("<p>" + message + "</p>");
            }

            function onClickButton() {
                var text = $("#cajadetexto").val();

                text && doSend(text);
                $("#cajadetexto").val("");
                $("#cajadetexto").focus();
            }
        });
    </script>
</body>
</html>

I based my code on this link: https://github.com/mdn/content/blob/main/files/en-us/web/api/websockets_api/writing_websocket_server/index.md?plain=1

I tried implement a server that use multi clients without limited size, also I searched many sites about multi-client but I usually found examples of multi clients using web sockets in console application or in .net core when this code need to be developed with .net framework.
I failed in all my tries.

I wait your answers, thanks.