Multi Client in server - WebSocket C#

how are you? I hope that you are good, I have a question, how can I do to the server consume multi clients? I put all my code
Server
using System;
using System.Net;
using System.Net.Sockets;
using System.Text;
using System.Text.RegularExpressions;
namespace Consola
{
internal class Program
{
static void Main(string[] args)
{
string ip = "127.0.0.1";
int port = 8080;
var server = new TcpListener(IPAddress.Parse(ip), port);
server.Start();
Console.WriteLine("Server has started on {0}:{1}, Waiting for a connection…", ip, port);
TcpClient client = server.AcceptTcpClient();
Console.WriteLine("A client connected.");
NetworkStream stream = client.GetStream();
// enter to an infinite cycle to be able to handle every change in stream
while (true)
{
while (!stream.DataAvailable) ;
while (client.Available < 3) ; // match against "get"
byte[] bytes = new byte[client.Available];
stream.Read(bytes, 0, client.Available);
string s = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(bytes);
if (Regex.IsMatch(s, "^GET", RegexOptions.IgnoreCase))
{
Console.WriteLine("=====Handshaking from client=====\n{0}", s);
// 1. Obtain the value of the "Sec-WebSocket-Key" request header without any leading or trailing whitespace
// 2. Concatenate it with "258EAFA5-E914-47DA-95CA-C5AB0DC85B11" (a special GUID specified by RFC 6455)
// 3. Compute SHA-1 and Base64 hash of the new value
// 4. Write the hash back as the value of "Sec-WebSocket-Accept" response header in an HTTP response
string swk = Regex.Match(s, "Sec-WebSocket-Key: (.*)").Groups[1].Value.Trim();
string swka = swk + "258EAFA5-E914-47DA-95CA-C5AB0DC85B11";
byte[] swkaSha1 = System.Security.Cryptography.SHA1.Create().ComputeHash(Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(swka));
string swkaSha1Base64 = Convert.ToBase64String(swkaSha1);
// HTTP/1.1 defines the sequence CR LF as the end-of-line marker
byte[] response = Encoding.UTF8.GetBytes(
"HTTP/1.1 101 Switching Protocols\r\n" +
"Connection: Upgrade\r\n" +
"Upgrade: websocket\r\n" +
"Sec-WebSocket-Accept: " + swkaSha1Base64 + "\r\n\r\n");
stream.Write(response, 0, response.Length);
}
else
{
bool fin = (bytes[0] & 0b10000000) != 0,
mask = (bytes[1] & 0b10000000) != 0; // must be true, "All messages from the client to the server have this bit set"
int opcode = bytes[0] & 0b00001111, // expecting 1 - text message
offset = 2;
ulong msglen = (ulong)(bytes[1] & 0b01111111);
if (msglen == 126)
{
// bytes are reversed because websocket will print them in Big-Endian, whereas
// BitConverter will want them arranged in little-endian on windows
msglen = BitConverter.ToUInt16(new byte[] { bytes[3], bytes[2] }, 0);
offset = 4;
}
else if (msglen == 127)
{
// To test the below code, we need to manually buffer larger messages — since the NIC's autobuffering
// may be too latency-friendly for this code to run (that is, we may have only some of the bytes in this
// websocket frame available through client.Available).
msglen = BitConverter.ToUInt64(new byte[] { bytes[9], bytes[8], bytes[7], bytes[6], bytes[5], bytes[4], bytes[3], bytes[2] }, 0);
offset = 10;
}
if (msglen == 0)
{
Console.WriteLine("msglen == 0");
}
else if (mask)
{
byte[] decoded = new byte[msglen];
byte[] masks = new byte[4] { bytes[offset], bytes[offset + 1], bytes[offset + 2], bytes[offset + 3] };
offset += 4;
for (ulong i = 0; i < msglen; ++i)
decoded[i] = (byte)(bytes[(ulong)offset + i] ^ masks[i % 4]);
string text = Encoding.UTF8.GetString(decoded);
Console.WriteLine("{0}", text);
}
else
Console.WriteLine("mask bit not set");
Console.WriteLine();
}
}
}
}
}
Client
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<link href="Content/bootstrap.min.css" type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="Scripts/jquery-3.6.1.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div class="card">
<div class="card-header">
<h2>Prueba simple de WebSocket</h2>
</div>
<div class="card-body">
<p>
<textarea cols="60" rows="6" id="cajadetexto"></textarea>
</p>
<p>
<button id="boton" class="btn btn-primary">Enviar</button>
</p>
<p>
<div id="salida"></div>
</p>
</div>
</div>
<style type="text/css">
textarea {
vertical-align: bottom;
}
#salida {
overflow: auto;
}
#salida > p {
overflow-wrap: break-word;
}
#salida span {
color: blue;
}
#salida span.error {
color: red;
}
</style>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function () {
const wsUri = "ws://127.0.0.1:8080/";
const websocket = new WebSocket(wsUri);
$(document).on("click", "#boton", onClickButton);
websocket.onopen = (e) => {
writeToScreen("CONNECTED");
doSend("WebSocket rocks");
};
websocket.onclose = (e) => {
writeToScreen("DISCONNECTED");
};
websocket.onmessage = (e) => {
writeToScreen(`<span>RESPONSE: ${e.data}</span>`);
};
websocket.onerror = (e) => {
writeToScreen(`<span class="error">ERROR:</span> ${e.data}`);
};
function doSend(message) {
writeToScreen(`SENT: ${message}`);
websocket.send(message);
}
function writeToScreen(message) {
$("#salida").append("<p>" + message + "</p>");
}
function onClickButton() {
var text = $("#cajadetexto").val();
text && doSend(text);
$("#cajadetexto").val("");
$("#cajadetexto").focus();
}
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
I based my code on this link: https://github.com/mdn/content/blob/main/files/en-us/web/api/websockets_api/writing_websocket_server/index.md?plain=1
I tried implement a server that use multi clients without limited size, also I searched many sites about multi-client but I usually found examples of multi clients using web sockets in console application or in .net core when this code need to be developed with .net framework.
I failed in all my tries.
I wait your answers, thanks.