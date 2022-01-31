This is a C# project with two executables.

What is the threading solution for socket programming for Client and Server programming?

I have written two programs that serve as a client and a server for web socket programs to pass data between each other. But it seems that after one sends, it waits until it gets a response. This tells me that the project needs to be multi threaded. I believe each program should have two threads each: one for sending and one for receiving messages. There must be a common way of doing this since I imagine it is done all the time and the best way is common knowledge. Is there?