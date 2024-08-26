MP4 video upload container only

Hi,
I have a home-made mp4 embedded in a page. It works perfectly on the desktop. But when uploaded, there is no content. The video ‘casing’ is there, but nothing happens.
I have used a commercial video only yesterday, and that worked fine.
Not sure what I’m doing wrong.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I’ve tried using Firefox, Chrome and Safari, but none seem to work.
The issue can be seen here: https://fcgc.org.au/videotest/index.htm

Thanks in advance

2

3

If I call the cow stroll directly. I get this (nice):

image
image1656×739 97.9 KB

However if I do the training, I get this (no nice):

image
image1531×810 218 KB

I can replicate above by calling an non existing cow trolls mp4

image
image1595×745 146 KB

Conclusion.

I think “training.mp4” does not exist or is not being found. Check your server. I don’t think is a browser problem.