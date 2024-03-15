Moving the contents inside squares in a particular order

Thanks for these modifications. It looks like your code is ignoring the order based on the number calculated and is always filling from bottom to up (starting from H1). Paul’s code works fine and starts based on the calculated number.
To be fair I was mainly focused on the form and event handling, and didn’t look at the logic above it. I will have another look.
@Jack_Tauson_Sr, I missed that Paul’s event listener was still in the code at line 43
const myButton = document.querySelector("#move-text");
myButton.addEventListener(
"click",
() => {
fill();
},
{
once: true
}
);
So that was firing as well as mine and passing in the default value of 1. I have removed that and it appears to be functioning as before, but now with validation. I have updated the codepen.
1 Like