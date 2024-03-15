Moving the contents inside squares in a particular order

@Jack_Tauson_Sr, I missed that Paul’s event listener was still in the code at line 43

const myButton = document.querySelector("#move-text"); myButton.addEventListener( "click", () => { fill(); }, { once: true } );

So that was firing as well as mine and passing in the default value of 1. I have removed that and it appears to be functioning as before, but now with validation. I have updated the codepen.