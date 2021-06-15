Merge Html before/after slider in Html carousel

Hi everyone,

I’m a beginner in html website creation. I managed to make an html code to create a slider that shows a before/after picture (see below). I also managed to make an html code to create a carousel with images (see below). My problem is that I still don’t understand how to combine the two html codes and therefore make a carousel not with still images, but with before/after slider.

Can someone help me?

Thanks a lot.

H.

Html slider before/after picture

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=1"> <title></title> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/q34x51te3ii7y3h/twentytwenty.css?dl=1"> <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/styles.css"> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div id="before_after"> <!-- The before image is first --> <img src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/sxfjip6kkkb1ho5/720p-1.jpg?dl=0" /> <!-- The after image is last --> <img src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/ei2kqsutifc9nch/720p-2.jpg?dl=0" /> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/2yeva8cop0pr8cn/custom.js?dl=1"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/zxzh9jr1knt805v/jquery.event.move.js?dl=1"></script> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/k8ikrxcys6pxwfr/jquery.twentytwenty.js?dl=1"></script> </body> </html>

Html carousel