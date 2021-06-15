Merge Html before/after slider in Html carousel

Hi everyone,
I’m a beginner in html website creation. I managed to make an html code to create a slider that shows a before/after picture (see below). I also managed to make an html code to create a carousel with images (see below). My problem is that I still don’t understand how to combine the two html codes and therefore make a carousel not with still images, but with before/after slider.
Can someone help me?
Thanks a lot.
H.
Html slider before/after picture
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, user-scalable=1">
<title></title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/q34x51te3ii7y3h/twentytwenty.css?dl=1">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/styles.css">
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<div id="before_after">
<!-- The before image is first -->
<img src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/sxfjip6kkkb1ho5/720p-1.jpg?dl=0" />
<!-- The after image is last -->
<img src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/ei2kqsutifc9nch/720p-2.jpg?dl=0" />
</div>
</div>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/2yeva8cop0pr8cn/custom.js?dl=1"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/zxzh9jr1knt805v/jquery.event.move.js?dl=1"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://www.dl.dropboxusercontent.com/s/k8ikrxcys6pxwfr/jquery.twentytwenty.js?dl=1"></script>
</body>
</html>
Html carousel
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Carousel Using Materialize</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/materialize/1.0.0/css/materialize.min.css">
</head>
<style type="">
body
{
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
background: #ffffff;
}
.carousel
{
transform: translateY(-100px);
height: 750px;
perspective: 600px;
}
.carousel .carousel-item
{
width: 400px;
}
.carousel .carousel-item img
{
width: 100%;
}
</style>
<body>
<div class="carousel">
<div class="carousel-item">
<img src="720p-1.jpg">
</div>
<div class="carousel-item">
<img src="720p-2.jpg">
</div>
<div class="carousel-item">
<img src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/11/B%C3%B6dele_Bregenzerwald_Panorama.jpg">
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.4.1.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/materialize/1.0.0/js/materialize.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function(){
$('.carousel').carousel();
});
</script>
</body>
</html>