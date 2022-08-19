Media queries

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi guys
please am having trouble understanding media quires and how it works.
please can someone help me

#2

https://torquemag.io/2021/08/media-queries-guide

What specifically do you not understand about them?

#4

when i try putting them on my project it does not work`

body{
  background: linear-gradient(#141e30, #243b55);
  transition: 1s 32s ease-in-out;
}
body:hover{
  transform: scale(1.3);
  -webkit-transform: scale(1.3);
  -ms-transform: scale(1.3);
  background: linear-gradient(#4568dc, #b06ab3);
 
}
.header{
  font-family: Tahoma;
  text-align: center;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  color: white;
  background: linear-gradient(#bdc3c7, #2c3e50);
  width: 50%;
  margin: 10px auto;
  line-height: 70px;
  transition: .3 ease;
}
.header:hover{
  transform: scale(1.3);
  -webkit-transform: scale(1.3);
  -ms-transform: scale(1.3);
  background: linear-gradient(#36d1dc, #5b86e5);
  color: black;
}
*{
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
.image{
  max-width: 70%;
  height: 200px;
  padding: 0px;
  margin: 10px 30px  0px 50px;
  border-radius: 30px;
  border: 1px solid red;
  transition: .1 ease-in-out;
}
.image:hover{
  transform: scale(1.1);
  -webkit-transform: scale(1.1);
  -ms-transform: scale(1.1);
}


.column{
  float: left;
  width: 33.33%;
  padding: 9px;
}
.row::after{
  content: "";
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}

    .header{
  font-family: Tahoma;
  text-align: center;
  text-transform: uppercase;
  color: white;
  background: linear-gradient(#bdc3c7, #2c3e50);
  width: 50%;
  margin: 10px auto;
  font-size: 16px;
}  


  }
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
   body {
     background-color: blue;

that is the css code but it does not affect it when i reduce the size to 600px
you can look at the code and enlighten me on what to do
Flexboxphotogallery

#5

If you use CSS Flexbox you will probably not need media queries. Here demonstrated in cut-down version for clarity:

1 Like