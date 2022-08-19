Hi guys
please am having trouble understanding media quires and how it works.
please can someone help me
https://torquemag.io/2021/08/media-queries-guide
What specifically do you not understand about them?
when i try putting them on my project it does not work`
body{
background: linear-gradient(#141e30, #243b55);
transition: 1s 32s ease-in-out;
}
body:hover{
transform: scale(1.3);
-webkit-transform: scale(1.3);
-ms-transform: scale(1.3);
background: linear-gradient(#4568dc, #b06ab3);
}
.header{
font-family: Tahoma;
text-align: center;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: white;
background: linear-gradient(#bdc3c7, #2c3e50);
width: 50%;
margin: 10px auto;
line-height: 70px;
transition: .3 ease;
}
.header:hover{
transform: scale(1.3);
-webkit-transform: scale(1.3);
-ms-transform: scale(1.3);
background: linear-gradient(#36d1dc, #5b86e5);
color: black;
}
*{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.image{
max-width: 70%;
height: 200px;
padding: 0px;
margin: 10px 30px 0px 50px;
border-radius: 30px;
border: 1px solid red;
transition: .1 ease-in-out;
}
.image:hover{
transform: scale(1.1);
-webkit-transform: scale(1.1);
-ms-transform: scale(1.1);
}
.column{
float: left;
width: 33.33%;
padding: 9px;
}
.row::after{
content: "";
display: table;
clear: both;
}
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
body {
background-color: blue;
that is the css code but it does not affect it when i reduce the size to 600px
you can look at the code and enlighten me on what to do
Flexboxphotogallery
If you use CSS Flexbox you will probably not need media queries. Here demonstrated in cut-down version for clarity:
