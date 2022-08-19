Media queries

when i try putting them on my project it does not work`

body{ background: linear-gradient(#141e30, #243b55); transition: 1s 32s ease-in-out; } body:hover{ transform: scale(1.3); -webkit-transform: scale(1.3); -ms-transform: scale(1.3); background: linear-gradient(#4568dc, #b06ab3); } .header{ font-family: Tahoma; text-align: center; text-transform: uppercase; color: white; background: linear-gradient(#bdc3c7, #2c3e50); width: 50%; margin: 10px auto; line-height: 70px; transition: .3 ease; } .header:hover{ transform: scale(1.3); -webkit-transform: scale(1.3); -ms-transform: scale(1.3); background: linear-gradient(#36d1dc, #5b86e5); color: black; } *{ box-sizing: border-box; } .image{ max-width: 70%; height: 200px; padding: 0px; margin: 10px 30px 0px 50px; border-radius: 30px; border: 1px solid red; transition: .1 ease-in-out; } .image:hover{ transform: scale(1.1); -webkit-transform: scale(1.1); -ms-transform: scale(1.1); } .column{ float: left; width: 33.33%; padding: 9px; } .row::after{ content: ""; display: table; clear: both; } .header{ font-family: Tahoma; text-align: center; text-transform: uppercase; color: white; background: linear-gradient(#bdc3c7, #2c3e50); width: 50%; margin: 10px auto; font-size: 16px; } } } @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { body { background-color: blue;

that is the css code but it does not affect it when i reduce the size to 600px

you can look at the code and enlighten me on what to do

Flexboxphotogallery