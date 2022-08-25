Flex shrink behaviour on images and content

Archibald: Archibald: Images don’t look tall or squashed on my phone since changing to width of 320px.

Yes they are fine on yours (I was looking at the OP’s original pen)

Archibald: Archibald: @PaulOB If I use something like flex: 1 1 400px; on the images, why don’t they shrink when the viewport width is less than 400px? I think each image may need to go inside a container to get that to work.

I think they should shrink ok and they seem to in Chrome.

img { width: 320px; align-self: center; margin: 10px 30px; border-radius: 30px; border: 1px solid red; flex:1 1 400px; max-width:100%; }

I did also add a max-width:100% as that seems to allow them to keep getting smaller.

However with the flex-grow you will get the orphan image (should there be one) stretching to full width as it over-rides the basis. Grid may be another solution but then your probably back to using media queries (I haven’t tested as on holiday at the moment ;)).

Yes I have found that images work better in a container but there are still bugs with percentages as browsers seem to struggle when the width of the container is dependent on the width of its content which is itself a percentage of the container (I believe grid handles this better and it may indeed be browser specific).