Flex shrink behaviour on images and content

Images don’t look tall or squashed on my phone since changing to width of 320px.
@PaulOB If I use something like flex: 1 1 400px; on the images, why don’t they shrink when the viewport width is less than 400px? I think each image may need to go inside a container to get that to work.
I did also add a max-width:100% as that seems to allow them to keep getting smaller.
OFF-Topic:
However with the flex-grow you will get the orphan image (should there be one) stretching to full width as it over-rides the basis. Grid may be another solution but then your probably back to using media queries (I haven’t tested as on holiday at the moment ;)).
Yes I have found that images work better in a container but there are still bugs with percentages as browsers seem to struggle when the width of the container is dependent on the width of its content which is itself a percentage of the container (I believe grid handles this better and it may indeed be browser specific).
I find the images shrink if you include width: 320px; . . . . .or even if you use width: 1px;
I would not expect it to be necessary to include a value of width when there’s a value of flex-basis.
As we have 9 images, with screen widths giving two images on each Flexbox row the last image will be on a row of its own. Your max-width:100% means this last image becomes a little more than twice the width of the other images. It’s probably preferable to make the max-width the same as the flex-basis.
For a photo gallery an option is to use object-fit: contain to make all images the same aspect ratio at the expense of some cropping.
That is a solution but will effectively stop the flex from growing the item so you never get an image bigger than 400px. That’s fine and may be desirable but is just different from flex-basis where the image will stretch to fill the available space until another 400px item can fit. Flex-basis is always a suggestion and not a fixed rule.
You don’t need the max-width:100% if the min-width is set to zero as mentioned in the post above (or indeed if you use the width:1px method you mentioned).
Interesting behaviors but the min-width:auto has caught me out before
In this instance, for a photo gallery, I think it is definitely desirable to severely limit the maximum width to avoid one or more photos on the bottom row of the Flexbox becoming much larger than the other photos.
I see flex-basis as being a fixed rule but challenging to fully understand.
It may help to consider example CSS such as:
flex: 1 1 400px;
max-width: 500px
That would usually constrain all flex items to be between 400 and 500 pixels wide but, very importantly, still allow flex items to shrink to less than 400 pixels wide on narrow smartphone screens.
With flex-shrink enabled, I think images should shrink when necessary without a ‘hack’ such as min-width: auto; . I have not checked or investigated further but I believe other types of element do shrink as expected. I cannot see any reason why image elements should not shrink like other Flexbox items.
(I am trying to avoid this thread going too far off topic)
Yes, it may be worth splitting these posts into a separate topic as they are a useful and interesting discussion about flex behaviour and the way images interact.
I think you misunderstood the min-width behaviour and min-width:auto is the default for flex items. It’s not a hack but designated behaviour. That’s why an auto sized image will not shrink or indeed any flex item who’s content will not wrap smaller.
I’ll put up a demo later just to make sure I’m talking sense :;