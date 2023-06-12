Master card qr code is not recognized to process payment

Hi Team
I have a logic that scan to pay uses qr code for Master card library in php. But when i perform a testing using a banking app, it fails and gives me a message Incorrect qr code must uses Master card qr code as this one is not recognized. What is missing from my logic?
// qr scan code
> <?php
> require "vendor/autoload.php";
>
> use Endroid\QrCode\QrCode;
> use Endroid\QrCode\ErrorCorrectionLevel;
> use Endroid\MastercardQR\MastercardQRCode;
>
> // Define the payment data
> $paymentData = [
> "merchant" => "***",
> "amount" => 100.00, // Payment amount
> "currency" => "USD", // Payment currency
> "reference" => "123456789" // Payment reference
> ];
>
> // Generate the Mastercard QR code payload
> $payload = "MC" . json_encode($paymentData);
>
> // Create the QR code
> $qrCode = new QrCode($payload);
>
> // Set QR code options
> $qrCode->setSize(300); // Set the size of the QR code
> $qrCode->setErrorCorrectionLevel(ErrorCorrectionLevel::LOW); // Set error correction level
> //$qrCode->setEncoding(new Encoding('UTF-8')); // Set encoding
>
> // Save the QR code as a PNG image
> $qrCode->writeFile('C:/wamp64/www/eCommerce/eshopper/eshopper-1.0.0/img/qrcode.png');
>
> // Output the QR code image
> header("Content-Type: image/png");
> echo $qrCode->writeString();
> exit();
>
> echo "QR code generated successfully!";
> ?>