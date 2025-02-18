MariaDB query issue when extracting multiple phone numbers

Hi,

My last question was not properly formatted and lacking sample data, so I am asking anew instead of editing it and creating confusion, if this is ok.

I’m working on a database table, hosted on MariaDB 10.6.2. It contains poorly formatted phone numbers and my goal is to extract those phone numbers. The extracted phone numbers should be 10-digit numbers and there should be no leading 1’s.

Table structure:

CREATE TABLE sample_testx ( id int(11) NOT NULL, office_phone text DEFAULT NULL, phone_number text DEFAULT NULL, a_phone_number text DEFAULT NULL, office text DEFAULT NULL, good_phones varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb4 COLLATE=utf8mb4_unicode_ci;

Sample data:

INSERT INTO sample_testx (id, office_phone, phone_number, a_phone_number, office, good_phones) VALUES (1, '301', '7725', '1(301)775', '1(301) 258-7757 EXT127\"', NULL), (2, ' \"1(301) 254-8721\"', NULL, 'Direct:5152051266', '(205) 661-0811|(187) 737-19353', NULL), (3, '650.3585100Ext.128', '1497005', '813-832-3985', '(888) 822-7434', NULL), (4, '772-778-2131 x07/06', '248.557-1200 Ext', '407Â¿5901433', '<strong>Office:<-strong>', NULL), (5, '954%560%4373', '727=-303-0889', ' ', '$4$-415-3575', NULL), (6, '100090', NULL, ' \"1(301) 254-8721', NULL, NULL), (7, '', NULL, 'error-404', '330-2225544a', NULL), (8, '+1,324, 439,9114', '22290044-33', ' ', '...', NULL), (9, '2,563,310,074', '20,575,566', '(334)794-0328 E', '205-655-8877 x2', NULL), (10, '251-981-7470 x7487', '205-326-3000 x414-09', '[]', NULL, NULL), (11, '(877) 890-0050|(256) 373-3450', '(256) 882-2223|(866) 218-0196|(256) 990-7653', NULL, '333 ext', NULL), (12, '(256) 302-7611, (205) 661-0811, (256) 302-7611, (877) 371-9353, (877) 371-9353', '1(907) 252-2743\", \"1(907) 252-2743\", \"1(907) 252-2743', NULL, '555-444(3322)', NULL), (13, 'Cellphone:515250', '1(650) 291-0470\", \"1(650) 291-0470\", \"1(DRE) :01-7482', '813-832-3985', '813-839-3463 x#', NULL), (14, '989-686-3400 x#133', '248.557-1200 Ext', '305*335-0950', '561-859+5692', NULL), (15, '573000000000', '239-472-5147`', '205.391-9903', '555-400-2030-6009008020-3338887744', NULL);

I want to extract phone numbers from the four columns office_phone, phone_number, a_phone_number, office and combine them comma separated into good_phones column. Some entries have non-numeric chars and leading 1’s. Also, some columns have multiple phone numbers to be extracted.

Here is my query so far:

UPDATE sample_testx AS s JOIN ( WITH expanded_columns AS ( -- extract phones from multiple columns, preserve column order SELECT id, office_phone AS phone_data, 1 AS col_num FROM sample_testx WHERE office_phone IS NOT NULL UNION ALL SELECT id, phone_number, 2 FROM sample_testx WHERE phone_number IS NOT NULL UNION ALL SELECT id, a_phone_number, 3 FROM sample_testx WHERE a_phone_number IS NOT NULL UNION ALL SELECT id, office, 4 FROM sample_testx WHERE office IS NOT NULL ) , nn(part_num) AS (VALUES (1),(2),(3),(4),(5),(6),(7),(8),(9),(10)) -- up to 10 entries per column , data_parts AS ( SELECT *, SUBSTRING(dataN, (part_num - 1) * 10 + 1, 10) part FROM ( SELECT id, col_num, phone_data , REGEXP_REPLACE(REGEXP_REPLACE(REGEXP_REPLACE(phone_data, '[(+.#]1', ''), '1[(+.#]', ''), '[^0-9]', '') dataN -- remove leading 1, remove all non-numeric chars FROM expanded_columns ) a LEFT JOIN nn ON part_num <= (length(dataN) + 9) / 10 ) SELECT id , REPLACE( GROUP_CONCAT(DISTINCT CASE WHEN LENGTH(part) = 10 THEN part END ORDER BY col_num, part_num SEPARATOR ',') -- combine unique 10-digit phones with , ,',,',',') extracted_phones FROM data_parts GROUP BY id ORDER BY id ) AS extracted ON s.id = extracted.id SET s.good_phones = extracted.extracted_phones;

This query checks the leading 1 in a manually specified number of scenarios in this regex line:

REGEXP_REPLACE(REGEXP_REPLACE(REGEXP_REPLACE(phone_data, ‘[(+.#]1’, ‘’), ‘1[(+.#]’, ‘’), ‘[^0-9]’, ‘’)

which are (+.# but it needs to work for any char before or after the leading 1, which I failed to achieve. I tried a “remove all non-numeric chars regex” but it didn’t work.

Any help will be appreciated, thanks.