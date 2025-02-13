Convert SQL code which works fine on MYSQL to MariaDB

Hi,

In my DB, I have four columns of phone data which are poorly formatted (some entries contain text, other chars, multiple valid numbers etc.) and I am trying to extract valid phone numbers and store them in a fifth column in a clean format. The SQL query I have extracts and stores the phone numbers correctly on my MySQL (8.0) database but when I try it on a MariaDB (10.6) database it does not work.

Here’s the code I have so far:

UPDATE info -- table SET phones = ( -- output column SELECT NULLIF( -- set NULL if empty result GROUP_CONCAT( -- combine phone numbers by comma DISTINCT REGEXP_REPLACE( -- get unique values REGEXP_SUBSTR( REGEXP_REPLACE(source_column, '[^0-9]', ''), -- remove all non-numeric chars '1?([0-9]{10})', 1, numbers.n -- get 10-digit numbers ), '^1', '' -- remove leading 1 ) ORDER BY col_pos, numbers.n SEPARATOR ',' -- preserve column order ), '' ) FROM ( SELECT col1 AS source_column, 1 AS col_pos UNION ALL -- get values from all source columns SELECT col2, 2 UNION ALL SELECT col3, 3 UNION ALL SELECT col4, 4 ) AS columns JOIN ( -- account for multiple phones in column entries SELECT 1 AS n UNION ALL SELECT 2 UNION ALL SELECT 3 UNION ALL SELECT 4 UNION ALL SELECT 5 UNION ALL SELECT 6 UNION ALL SELECT 7 UNION ALL SELECT 8 UNION ALL SELECT 9 UNION ALL SELECT 10 -- this assumes a column entry will have max 10 multiple phone numbers ) AS numbers ON REGEXP_SUBSTR( REGEXP_REPLACE(columns.source_column, '[^0-9]', ''), '1?([0-9]{10})', 1, numbers.n ) IS NOT NULL );

I will appreciate any pointers to how to edit the code in order to make it work on MariaDB. Thanks!