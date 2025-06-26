Malware Using Service Workers

Hi Everyone,

While browsing through my system’s list of registered service workers—accessible via edge://serviceworker-internals in Microsoft Edge (or chrome://serviceworker-internals in Chrome)—I was surprised to find numerous entries. Many were from websites I don’t recognize or seemed suspicious. The top entries were service workers for browser extensions, which I left untouched, but I went ahead and unregistered the ones I didn’t recognize or need.

Does anyone know how much of a security risk these can pose? I came across an article titled “The Service Worker Hiding in Your Browser: The Next Web Attack Target?” which touches on potential threats, though I’ve only skimmed it so far.

In the meantime, I’ll continue cleaning up service workers I don’t trust or need. Curious if others are doing the same or have deeper insights on the risks.

Regards!

Namrata Hinduja Geneva, Switzerland (Swiss)