Making images the same size

HTML & CSS
, ,
#1

On my site I am programming I am trying to get the images to be the same height. You can see the a screenshot :

image
image1588×341 221 KB

I would like the images to align the same height no matter the actual image size. my html for the the objects is as follows :

 <div class="articles">
            
           <div class="featured-articles">
               
               <img src="images/AI-circuit-board-tech-16.9.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
               
               <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="kingsley.html">Do people Benifit from Technology</a></h2>
               <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">Kingsley Lao</a></h3>
           </div>

           <div class="featured-articles">
               
            <img src="images/CPU.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
            
            <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="James-advice.html">PC Building Tips</a></h2>
            <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">James Brown</a></h3>
        </div>
        <div class="featured-articles">
               
            <img src="images/zoom.png" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
            
            <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="James-advice.html">What's happening with tech?</a></h2>
            <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">Kingsley Lao</a></h3>
        </div>
        <div class="featured-articles">
               
            <img src="images/history.jpg" style="width: 100%" class="featured-images">
            
            <h2 class="Featured-article-title"><a class="author-title" href="article-quiz-james.html">History of Tech Quiz</a></h2>
            <h3 class="author">By <a class="author-name" href="meettheteam.html">James Brown</a></h3>
        </div>

My css is as follows :

.articles {
      text-align: center;
      padding: 10px 20px;
    }

    .featured-articles {
      /*background-color: white;
      position: center;
      box-sizing: border-box;
      float: left;
      width: 33.33%;
      padding: 5px;
      font-family: Balsamiq Sans;
      position: relative;
      text-align: center;
      color: black;
      text-align: left;
      size: 40px;
      margin-top: 20px;
      margin-bottom: 50px;*/
      width: 20%;
      background-color: white;
      box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2), 0 6px 20px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.19);
      
      display:inline-block;
    }

Thanks for the help