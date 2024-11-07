Get all my images the same size

Good evening,
I would like to have all my .png images the same size.
How to do it?
for example for images that are the same size.
Is there an online tool or what should I do?
my html
<div class="blog-img">
<img src="images/images1.png" alt="img">
<span class="category">App</span>
</div>
my css
.blog-container{
display: grid;
max-width: 1200px;
grid-template-columns: 1fr 1fr 1fr;
grid-template-rows: auto;
margin: auto;
}
.blog-box{
padding: 20px;
background-color: #ffffff;
margin: 20px;
box-shadow: 2px 2px 30px rgba(0,0,0,0.05);
}
.blog-img{
display: flex;
width:100%;
min-height: 185px;
overflow: hidden;
border-radius: 5px;
position: relative;
}
.blog-img img{
width:100%;
height: 100%;
object-fit: cover;
object-position: center;
}