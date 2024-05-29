Mailchimp's JS not working on server

Hey guys, so I have this problem which i believe is javascript related, its a simple mailchimp signup form which I would like to display it’s standard “error” “is blank” or “success” messages. Now I have this working example going on codepen : Codepen Link but, when i port this over to the working server on the test file…no alerts, messages or anything. Could anyone tell me why it works on codepen and not on our server?

Not Working Real Version

The form will appear after a second or two in a modal window. Thanks in advance everyone.

-Brent