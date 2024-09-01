Mail script not working

The double quote is part of this: “.$_POST[‘Name’].”
Like this:
$mail->send();
echo 'Dear ' . htmlspecialchars($_POST['Name']) . ',
<br>Thank you for your message.
<br>I will respond as soon as possible.';
That works. Thanks a lot, James, appreciate it.
So to make it clear…
the double quote isnt part of that.
. joins two parts of something in PHP. Usually different things.
So to take James’ version…
the
. is joining a string
'Dear ' and a function result
htmlspecialchars($_POST['Name'])
A string begins with either a single quote
' or a double quote
", and ends with the same symbol as it started with. That’s so you can put the other kind of quote in without confusing PHP.
' This is all part of the string '
" This is all part of the string "
' This started with a single quote, so i can put "double quotes" inside it without problem.'
Thanks, m_hutley.
As I had mentioned before, I’m not a savvy PHP guy, more like an HTML one.
One thing I haven’t figured out yet is this:
$mail->AltBody = "Name: ".$_POST['Name']."
| Phone: ".$_POST['Phone']."
| Comments: ".$_POST['Comments']."
| Email: ".$_POST['E-mail'];
It looks like there are a bunch of double quotes missing.
What is it supposed to do?