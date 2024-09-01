Mail script not working

So to make it clear…

the double quote isnt part of that.

. joins two parts of something in PHP. Usually different things.

So to take James’ version…

James_Hibbard: James_Hibbard: 'Dear ' . htmlspecialchars($_POST['Name'])

the . is joining a string 'Dear ' and a function result htmlspecialchars($_POST['Name'])

A string begins with either a single quote ' or a double quote " , and ends with the same symbol as it started with. That’s so you can put the other kind of quote in without confusing PHP.