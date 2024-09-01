Mail script not working

PHP
The double quote is part of this: “.$_POST[‘Name’].”

Like this:

$mail->send();
echo 'Dear ' . htmlspecialchars($_POST['Name']) . ', 
    <br>Thank you for your message. 
    <br>I will respond as soon as possible.';
That works. Thanks a lot, James, appreciate it.

So to make it clear…
the double quote isnt part of that.

. joins two parts of something in PHP. Usually different things.

So to take James’ version…

the . is joining a string 'Dear ' and a function result htmlspecialchars($_POST['Name'])

A string begins with either a single quote ' or a double quote ", and ends with the same symbol as it started with. That’s so you can put the other kind of quote in without confusing PHP.

' This is all part of the string '
" This is all part of the string "
' This started with a single quote, so i can put "double quotes" inside it without problem.'

Thanks, m_hutley.
As I had mentioned before, I’m not a savvy PHP guy, more like an HTML one. :ghost:

One thing I haven’t figured out yet is this:

$mail->AltBody = "Name: ".$_POST['Name']." 
                             | Phone: ".$_POST['Phone']." 
                             | Comments: ".$_POST['Comments']."
                             | Email: ".$_POST['E-mail'];

It looks like there are a bunch of double quotes missing.
What is it supposed to do?