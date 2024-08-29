Mail script not working

okay. So we’ve found something that works. Excellent. Let’s refine a little bit.

There’s obviously a couple things you should change…

$mail->Subject = 'Here is the subject'; You probably want a better Subject

Let’s handle a little security…

require 'PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php';

after this line:

$email = filter_var($_POST['E-mail'], FILTER_SANITIZE_EMAIL) || "not-a-valid-email@not-a-real-email.com"; $name = filter_var($_POST['Name'], FILTER_SANITIZE_STRING) || "Bad Name"; $phone = filter_var($_POST['Phone'], FILTER_SANITIZE_NUMBER) || "Bad Phone";

and now you can do substitutions.

$mail->addReplyTo($_POST['E-mail'], 'Information');

becomes

$mail->addReplyTo($email, $name);

$mail->Body = '<ul><li>Name:'.$_POST['Name']."</li><li>Phone: ".$_POST['Phone']."</li><li>Email: ".$_POST['E-mail']."</li></ul>";

becomes

$mail->Body = '<ul><li>Name: $name</li><li>Phone: $phone</li><li>Email: $email</li></ul>";

and

$mail->AltBody = "Name: ".$_POST['Name']." | Phone: ".$_POST['Phone']." | Email: ".$_POST['E-mail'];

becomes

$mail->AltBody = "Name: $name | Phone: $phone | Email: $email";

(You can, of course, dress these up however you like. You’ve got a working system now.)