Mail script not working

Guys, I have given up on the Perl script and switched to FormMail.php.

That seems to work, after a fashion, but I get this error: * Nothing was sent by a form. (No data was sent by POST or GET method.) There is nothing to process here.

I’m sure that either my html or the the script has errors, maybe someone can help?

html

<input type="hidden" name="env_report" value="www.xxxxxxx.com" /> <input type="hidden" name="recipient" value="xx@xxxxxx.com"> <table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="400" align="center"><tr> <td width="400" align="right" valign="middle" class="c13">Your Name: <input type="text" size="40" maxlength="60" name="Name"> </td> </tr><tr> <td width="400" align="right" valign="middle" class="c13">Phone: <input type="text" size="40" maxlength="60" name="Phone"> </td> </tr><tr> <td width="400" align="right" valign="middle" class="c13">E-mail: <input type="text" size="40" maxlength="60" name="E-mail"> </td> </tr><tr> <td class="c13" align="center" valign="middle"><br><b>Enter any additional information you wish<br> in the space provided below:</b> <br><textarea name="Additional Information" rows="5" cols="50"></textarea> <br> <input type="SUBMIT" value="Send to Brigitte"> <input type="RESET" value="Start Over"></td></tr></table> </form> php ```// To change the address the e-mail comes from use define('FROM', 'Example Name <email@example.com>'); define('FROM', null); $referers = array('http://www.xxxxxx.com', 'xxxxxx.com'); // $recipient_array format is $recipient_array = array('sometext'=>'email@example.com','asdf'=>'email2@example.com'); $recipient_array = array(); $valid_env = array('www.xxxxxxxx.com');