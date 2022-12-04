Mail form with html php and ajax

Hello,
This might be a bit newbie question but I can’t figure out the problem why I can’t send the email using the code below.
So I have 2 pop-up forms on the website, one is for calling back and another for the interest of the product.
HTML

<div class="modal" id="thanks">
		<div class="modal__title">
			Thank you!
		</div>
		<div class="modal__image">

		</div>
		<div class="modal__footer">
			we will keep in touch!
		</div>
	</div>

	<div class="modal" id="product">
		<form action="send.php" method="post">
		    <input type="hidden" name="form" value="">
			<div class="modal__sub">
				Product
			</div>
			<div class="modal__title" id="modal-title">
				Leave your number and we will call you back
			</div>
			<div class="modal__content">
				<div class="form-group">
					<label for="">your name</label>
					<input type="text" name="name">
				</div>
				<div class="form-group">
					<label for="">your number</label>
					<input type="tel" name="phone">
				</div>
				<div class="form-group">
					<button type="submit" class="btn">

						<span>Send</span>
					</button>
				</div>
				<div class="form-text">
				</div>
			</div>
		</form>
	</div>

	<div class="modal" id="call">
		<form action="send.php" method="post">
		    <input type="hidden" name="form" value="Order call">
			<div class="modal__title" id="modal-title">
				Leave your details and we will call you back
			</div>
			<div class="modal__content">
				<div class="form-group">
					<label for="">your number</label>
					<input type="text" name="name">
				</div>
				<div class="form-group">
					<label for="">your phone</label>
					<input type="tel" name="phone">
				</div>
				<div class="form-group">
					<button type="submit" class="btn">
						<span>Send</span>
					</button>
				</div>
				<div class="form-text">
				</div>
			</div>
		</form>
	</div>

So, I’m using PHP mailer for that and the script looks like this:

<?php 

require_once('phpmailer/PHPMailerAutoload.php');
$mail = new PHPMailer;
$mail->CharSet = 'utf-8';

$form = $_POST['name'];
$phone = $_POST['phone'];      
       
$mail->isSMTP();                                     
$mail->Host = 'smtp.mail.com';  																							
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;                          
$mail->Username = 'no-reply@website.com'; 
$mail->Password = 'password'; 
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl';                       
$mail->Port = 465; 

$mail->setFrom('no-reply@website.com'); 
$mail->addAddress('myemail@mail.com');    

$mail->isHTML(true);                                

$mail->Subject = 'Website Form';
$mail->Body    = '' .$name . ' and the number is  ' .$phone;
$mail->AltBody = '';

if(!$mail->send()) {
    echo 'Error';
} else {
    header(src: "#thanks");
}
// ?>

and for the JS script is this :

     $(document).on("submit", "form", function () {
        var e = $(this),
            t = !1;
        return (
            e.find("input").removeClass("error"),
            e.find("input").parent().removeClass("error"),
            e.find('[name="phone"]').each(function () {
                "" == $(this).val() && ($(this).addClass("error"), $(this).parent().addClass("error"), (t = !0));
            }),
            t ||
                $.ajax({ url: "send.php", type: "POST", data: e.serialize() })
                    .done(function (e) {
                        $.fancybox.close("all"),
                            $.fancybox.open({ src: "#thanks" }),
                            setTimeout(function () {
                                $.fancybox.close("all");
                            }, 3e3),
                            $("input, textarea").val("");
                    })
                    .always(function () {
                        $("input[type=submit], button[type=submit]").removeAttr("disabled");
                    })
                    .fail(function (e) {
                        console.log(e);
                    }),
            !1
        );
    });

Sometimes I’m getting a loop and it’s constantly sending the emails :frowning: I’m just stuck and don’t even know where to dig. Any suggestions would be highly appreciated.

Thanks.