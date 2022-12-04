Mail form with html php and ajax

Hello,

This might be a bit newbie question but I can’t figure out the problem why I can’t send the email using the code below.

So I have 2 pop-up forms on the website, one is for calling back and another for the interest of the product.

HTML

<div class="modal" id="thanks"> <div class="modal__title"> Thank you! </div> <div class="modal__image"> </div> <div class="modal__footer"> we will keep in touch! </div> </div> <div class="modal" id="product"> <form action="send.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="form" value=""> <div class="modal__sub"> Product </div> <div class="modal__title" id="modal-title"> Leave your number and we will call you back </div> <div class="modal__content"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="">your name</label> <input type="text" name="name"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="">your number</label> <input type="tel" name="phone"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <button type="submit" class="btn"> <span>Send</span> </button> </div> <div class="form-text"> </div> </div> </form> </div> <div class="modal" id="call"> <form action="send.php" method="post"> <input type="hidden" name="form" value="Order call"> <div class="modal__title" id="modal-title"> Leave your details and we will call you back </div> <div class="modal__content"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="">your number</label> <input type="text" name="name"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="">your phone</label> <input type="tel" name="phone"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <button type="submit" class="btn"> <span>Send</span> </button> </div> <div class="form-text"> </div> </div> </form> </div>

So, I’m using PHP mailer for that and the script looks like this:

<?php require_once('phpmailer/PHPMailerAutoload.php'); $mail = new PHPMailer; $mail->CharSet = 'utf-8'; $form = $_POST['name']; $phone = $_POST['phone']; $mail->isSMTP(); $mail->Host = 'smtp.mail.com'; $mail->SMTPAuth = true; $mail->Username = 'no-reply@website.com'; $mail->Password = 'password'; $mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl'; $mail->Port = 465; $mail->setFrom('no-reply@website.com'); $mail->addAddress('myemail@mail.com'); $mail->isHTML(true); $mail->Subject = 'Website Form'; $mail->Body = '' .$name . ' and the number is ' .$phone; $mail->AltBody = ''; if(!$mail->send()) { echo 'Error'; } else { header(src: "#thanks"); } // ?>

and for the JS script is this :

$(document).on("submit", "form", function () { var e = $(this), t = !1; return ( e.find("input").removeClass("error"), e.find("input").parent().removeClass("error"), e.find('[name="phone"]').each(function () { "" == $(this).val() && ($(this).addClass("error"), $(this).parent().addClass("error"), (t = !0)); }), t || $.ajax({ url: "send.php", type: "POST", data: e.serialize() }) .done(function (e) { $.fancybox.close("all"), $.fancybox.open({ src: "#thanks" }), setTimeout(function () { $.fancybox.close("all"); }, 3e3), $("input, textarea").val(""); }) .always(function () { $("input[type=submit], button[type=submit]").removeAttr("disabled"); }) .fail(function (e) { console.log(e); }), !1 ); });

Sometimes I’m getting a loop and it’s constantly sending the emails I’m just stuck and don’t even know where to dig. Any suggestions would be highly appreciated.

