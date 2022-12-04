Mail form with html php and ajax

Hello,
This might be a bit newbie question but I can’t figure out the problem why I can’t send the email using the code below.
So I have 2 pop-up forms on the website, one is for calling back and another for the interest of the product.
HTML
<div class="modal" id="thanks">
<div class="modal__title">
Thank you!
</div>
<div class="modal__image">
</div>
<div class="modal__footer">
we will keep in touch!
</div>
</div>
<div class="modal" id="product">
<form action="send.php" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="form" value="">
<div class="modal__sub">
Product
</div>
<div class="modal__title" id="modal-title">
Leave your number and we will call you back
</div>
<div class="modal__content">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="">your name</label>
<input type="text" name="name">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="">your number</label>
<input type="tel" name="phone">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<button type="submit" class="btn">
<span>Send</span>
</button>
</div>
<div class="form-text">
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
<div class="modal" id="call">
<form action="send.php" method="post">
<input type="hidden" name="form" value="Order call">
<div class="modal__title" id="modal-title">
Leave your details and we will call you back
</div>
<div class="modal__content">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="">your number</label>
<input type="text" name="name">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="">your phone</label>
<input type="tel" name="phone">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<button type="submit" class="btn">
<span>Send</span>
</button>
</div>
<div class="form-text">
</div>
</div>
</form>
</div>
So, I’m using PHP mailer for that and the script looks like this:
<?php
require_once('phpmailer/PHPMailerAutoload.php');
$mail = new PHPMailer;
$mail->CharSet = 'utf-8';
$form = $_POST['name'];
$phone = $_POST['phone'];
$mail->isSMTP();
$mail->Host = 'smtp.mail.com';
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
$mail->Username = 'no-reply@website.com';
$mail->Password = 'password';
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'ssl';
$mail->Port = 465;
$mail->setFrom('no-reply@website.com');
$mail->addAddress('myemail@mail.com');
$mail->isHTML(true);
$mail->Subject = 'Website Form';
$mail->Body = '' .$name . ' and the number is ' .$phone;
$mail->AltBody = '';
if(!$mail->send()) {
echo 'Error';
} else {
header(src: "#thanks");
}
// ?>
and for the JS script is this :
$(document).on("submit", "form", function () {
var e = $(this),
t = !1;
return (
e.find("input").removeClass("error"),
e.find("input").parent().removeClass("error"),
e.find('[name="phone"]').each(function () {
"" == $(this).val() && ($(this).addClass("error"), $(this).parent().addClass("error"), (t = !0));
}),
t ||
$.ajax({ url: "send.php", type: "POST", data: e.serialize() })
.done(function (e) {
$.fancybox.close("all"),
$.fancybox.open({ src: "#thanks" }),
setTimeout(function () {
$.fancybox.close("all");
}, 3e3),
$("input, textarea").val("");
})
.always(function () {
$("input[type=submit], button[type=submit]").removeAttr("disabled");
})
.fail(function (e) {
console.log(e);
}),
!1
);
});
Sometimes I’m getting a loop and it’s constantly sending the emails I’m just stuck and don’t even know where to dig. Any suggestions would be highly appreciated.
Thanks.