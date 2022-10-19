Submit Button not Sending

Hi folks.
This is my 1st attempt at making a form. Unfortunately I’m struggling to get it working.
The form itself works great, just not the send part.
I’ve tried to follow other forms from other forums as best I can, but I’m missing something.
I’ve messed about with:
<form name="contactform">
<form action="contactform">
<form method="post">
Here I’ve seperated the forms.
I did have
<form action="contactform" method="post">
I’ve added and removed the PHP tags. I’ve also played around with by moving them to a number of locations.
The code I have at the moment is:
<div>
<div class="contactform"><span style="color:#2428EB">
<strong><u><p style="font-size: 25px;">You can use this form to contact us</p></u></strong>
<form name="contactform">
<form action="contactform">
<form method="post">
<label for="firstname">First Name</label><br>
<input type="text" name="firstname" id="firstname" size="25" placeholder="John" /><br>
<label for="lastname">Last Name</label><br>
<input type="text" name="lastname" id="lastname" size="25" placeholder="Someone" /><br>
<label for="email">Email</label><br>
<input type="email" name="email" id="email" size="25" placeholder="john.someone@website.com" /><br><br>
<label for="message">Message</label><br>
<textarea id="message" name="message" rows="6" cols="35" placeholder="Please enter your message here" ></textarea><br>
<button type="submit">If you're happy to send, then click here</button>
</form></form></form>
</span>
<script>
$(function() {
$("form[name='contactform']").validate({
rules: {
firstname: "required",
lastname: "required",
message: "required",
email: {
required: true,
email: true
},
},
messages: {
firstname: "You missed out your first name",
lastname: "oops, you forgot to enter your last name",
email: "Don't forget you need to enter your email address",
message: "Didn't you want to say something?",
},
submitHandler: function(form) {
form.submit();
}
});
});
</script>
<script>
<?php
$firstname = $_POST['firstname'];
$lastname = $_POST['lastname'];
$email = $_POST['email'];
$message = $_POST['message'];
$formcontent=" From: $firstname\n $lastname\n Message: $message";
$recipient = "*******@gmail.com";
$subject = "Contact Form";
$mailheader = "From: $email \r\n";
mail($recipient, $subject, $formcontent, $mailheader) or die("Error!");
echo "<br><br><br>Your contact form was sent.Thank You! <br>We will try to answer you as soon as we can"
?>
</script>
</body>
</html>
Sorry if I’m making novice mistakes.
If anyone can point me in the right direction.