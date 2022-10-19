Submit Button not Sending

Hi folks.

This is my 1st attempt at making a form. Unfortunately I’m struggling to get it working.

The form itself works great, just not the send part.

I’ve tried to follow other forms from other forums as best I can, but I’m missing something.

I’ve messed about with:

<form name="contactform"> <form action="contactform"> <form method="post">

Here I’ve seperated the forms.

I did have

<form action="contactform" method="post">

I’ve added and removed the PHP tags. I’ve also played around with by moving them to a number of locations.

The code I have at the moment is:

<div> <div class="contactform"><span style="color:#2428EB"> <strong><u><p style="font-size: 25px;">You can use this form to contact us</p></u></strong> <form name="contactform"> <form action="contactform"> <form method="post"> <label for="firstname">First Name</label><br> <input type="text" name="firstname" id="firstname" size="25" placeholder="John" /><br> <label for="lastname">Last Name</label><br> <input type="text" name="lastname" id="lastname" size="25" placeholder="Someone" /><br> <label for="email">Email</label><br> <input type="email" name="email" id="email" size="25" placeholder="john.someone@website.com" /><br><br> <label for="message">Message</label><br> <textarea id="message" name="message" rows="6" cols="35" placeholder="Please enter your message here" ></textarea><br> <button type="submit">If you're happy to send, then click here</button> </form></form></form> </span> <script> $(function() { $("form[name='contactform']").validate({ rules: { firstname: "required", lastname: "required", message: "required", email: { required: true, email: true }, }, messages: { firstname: "You missed out your first name", lastname: "oops, you forgot to enter your last name", email: "Don't forget you need to enter your email address", message: "Didn't you want to say something?", }, submitHandler: function(form) { form.submit(); } }); }); </script> <script> <?php $firstname = $_POST['firstname']; $lastname = $_POST['lastname']; $email = $_POST['email']; $message = $_POST['message']; $formcontent=" From: $firstname

$lastname

Message: $message"; $recipient = "*******@gmail.com"; $subject = "Contact Form"; $mailheader = "From: $email \r

"; mail($recipient, $subject, $formcontent, $mailheader) or die("Error!"); echo "<br><br><br>Your contact form was sent.Thank You! <br>We will try to answer you as soon as we can" ?> </script> </body> </html>

Sorry if I’m making novice mistakes.

If anyone can point me in the right direction.