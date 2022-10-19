Submit Button not Sending

PHP
#1

Hi folks.
This is my 1st attempt at making a form. Unfortunately I’m struggling to get it working.
The form itself works great, just not the send part.
I’ve tried to follow other forms from other forums as best I can, but I’m missing something.
I’ve messed about with:

<form name="contactform">
      <form action="contactform">
    <form method="post">

Here I’ve seperated the forms.
I did have
<form action="contactform" method="post">

I’ve added and removed the PHP tags. I’ve also played around with by moving them to a number of locations.

The code I have at the moment is:

   <div>
    <div class="contactform"><span style="color:#2428EB">
    
    <strong><u><p style="font-size: 25px;">You can use this form to contact us</p></u></strong>
        
    
      <form name="contactform">
      <form action="contactform">
    <form method="post">
    
    <label for="firstname">First Name</label><br>
    <input type="text" name="firstname" id="firstname" size="25"  placeholder="John" /><br>

    <label for="lastname">Last Name</label><br>
    <input type="text" name="lastname" id="lastname" size="25" placeholder="Someone" /><br>

    <label for="email">Email</label><br>
    <input type="email" name="email" id="email" size="25" placeholder="john.someone@website.com" /><br><br>
    <label for="message">Message</label><br>
    <textarea id="message" name="message" rows="6" cols="35" placeholder="Please enter your message here" ></textarea><br>

    <button type="submit">If you're happy to send, then click here</button>
      </form></form></form>    
     </span>
      <script>
     $(function() {
  $("form[name='contactform']").validate({
    rules: {
      firstname: "required",
      lastname: "required",
        message: "required",
      email: {
        required: true, 
        email: true
      },
    },
     messages: {
      firstname: "You missed out your first name",
      lastname: "oops, you forgot to enter your last name",
            email: "Don't forget you need to enter your email address",
        message: "Didn't you want to say something?",
    },
     submitHandler: function(form) {
      form.submit();
    }
  });
});  
    </script>        
<script>
  <?php 
$firstname = $_POST['firstname'];
$lastname = $_POST['lastname'];         
$email = $_POST['email'];
$message = $_POST['message'];
$formcontent=" From: $firstname\n $lastname\n Message: $message";
$recipient = "*******@gmail.com";
$subject = "Contact Form";
$mailheader = "From: $email \r\n";
mail($recipient, $subject, $formcontent, $mailheader) or die("Error!");
echo  "<br><br><br>Your contact form was sent.Thank You! <br>We will try to answer you as soon as we can"
?>
</script> 
 </body>
</html>

Sorry if I’m making novice mistakes.
If anyone can point me in the right direction.

#2

You should only have one form tag.