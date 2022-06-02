Looping through an array

PHP
#1

I have an array with a bunch of numbers in it.
Im trying to create an <option for all numbers (1-20) except the numbers in the arrsy, is this ok?

				for ($x = 1; $x <= $outlett_row['sum']; $x++) {
				  foreach ($Array as $position)
					  if($position != $x) { echo '<option value='.$x.'>'.$x.'</option>'; }
					}
				}
#2

This looks like an attempted solution to the real problem. Where is this exclusion array coming from?

#3

This… will probably not do what you want it to do. Try tracing your variables to see why.

Is this not the same question you had last week? (Create a new array based on another)

#4

Here is the problem, I have this array

$Array = $result->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_COLUMN, 0);
echo '<pre>';print_r($Array);echo '</pre>';
//produces
Array ( [0] => 15, [1] => 14 )

and

for ($x = 1; $x <= 15; $x++) {
echo '<option value='.$x.'>'.$x.'</option>'; }
}

which create all the options total (1 - 15)… I am trying to alter t\it by removing the numbers in the array.
so it would show the options available ( 1-13)

#5

You should look into the range and array_diff functions.

1 Like
#6

Here’s an alternative user interface, add the disabled attribute to the options that are not available. They would appear in the list of options, but are not selectable.

// use in_array() to disable the ones you don't want
for ($x = 1; $x <= $outlett_row['sum']; $x++)
{
	$dis = in_array($x,$Array) ? ' disabled' : '';
	echo "<option value='$x'$dis>$x</option>\n";
}
#7

I just wanted to try out @rpkamp’s suggestion. It seems like a pretty good to solution me.

php

<?php
$exclude = array(10, 11);
$options = array_diff(range(1, 15), $exclude);
print_r($options);

Output

Array
(
    [0] => 1
    [1] => 2
    [2] => 3
    [3] => 4
    [4] => 5
    [5] => 6
    [6] => 7
    [7] => 8
    [8] => 9
    [11] => 12
    [12] => 13
    [13] => 14
    [14] => 15
)