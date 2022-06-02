Looping through an array

I have an array with a bunch of numbers in it.
Im trying to create an <option for all numbers (1-20) except the numbers in the arrsy, is this ok?
for ($x = 1; $x <= $outlett_row['sum']; $x++) {
foreach ($Array as $position)
if($position != $x) { echo '<option value='.$x.'>'.$x.'</option>'; }
}
}
This looks like an attempted solution to the real problem. Where is this exclusion array coming from?
This… will probably not do what you want it to do. Try tracing your variables to see why.
Is this not the same question you had last week? (Create a new array based on another)
Here is the problem, I have this array
$Array = $result->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_COLUMN, 0);
echo '<pre>';print_r($Array);echo '</pre>';
//produces
Array ( [0] => 15, [1] => 14 )
and
for ($x = 1; $x <= 15; $x++) {
echo '<option value='.$x.'>'.$x.'</option>'; }
}
which create all the options total (1 - 15)… I am trying to alter t\it by removing the numbers in the array.
so it would show the options available ( 1-13)
rpkamp
You should look into the
range and
array_diff functions.
Here’s an alternative user interface, add the disabled attribute to the options that are not available. They would appear in the list of options, but are not selectable.
// use in_array() to disable the ones you don't want
for ($x = 1; $x <= $outlett_row['sum']; $x++)
{
$dis = in_array($x,$Array) ? ' disabled' : '';
echo "<option value='$x'$dis>$x</option>\n";
}
I just wanted to try out @rpkamp’s suggestion. It seems like a pretty good to solution me.
php
<?php
$exclude = array(10, 11);
$options = array_diff(range(1, 15), $exclude);
print_r($options);
Output
Array
(
[0] => 1
[1] => 2
[2] => 3
[3] => 4
[4] => 5
[5] => 6
[6] => 7
[7] => 8
[8] => 9
[11] => 12
[12] => 13
[13] => 14
[14] => 15
)