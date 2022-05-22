Create a new array based on another

PHP
#1

I have

Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [slot] => 5
            [poles] => 2
            [operational_status] => 1
            [x_coord] => 0
            [y_coord] => 186
        )

)

and am trying to create another array from it

[slots] => Array([5][7])

5 and 7 mean that those slots are covered, the slot key is the starting slot, and the poles key is the size of the breaker(its value can be 1, 2, or 3) (as seen by)

image
image1920×1080 126 KB

Is this a good start?

$slots  = array();

foreach($circuit_breakerArray as $slot) {
	switch($slot['poles'])
         case 1:
            array_push($slots,$slot['slot']);
         break;
         case 2:
            array_push($slots,$slot['slot'],$slot['slot'] + 2);
         break;	
         case 3:
            array_push($slots,$slot['slot'],$slot['slot'] + 2,$slot['slot'] + 4);
         break;