Create a new array based on another

I have
Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[slot] => 5
[poles] => 2
[operational_status] => 1
[x_coord] => 0
[y_coord] => 186
)
)
and am trying to create another array from it
[slots] => Array([5][7])
5 and 7 mean that those slots are covered, the slot key is the starting slot, and the poles key is the size of the breaker(its value can be 1, 2, or 3) (as seen by)
Is this a good start?
$slots = array();
foreach($circuit_breakerArray as $slot) {
switch($slot['poles'])
case 1:
array_push($slots,$slot['slot']);
break;
case 2:
array_push($slots,$slot['slot'],$slot['slot'] + 2);
break;
case 3:
array_push($slots,$slot['slot'],$slot['slot'] + 2,$slot['slot'] + 4);
break;