Create a new array based on another

I have

Array ( [0] => Array ( [slot] => 5 [poles] => 2 [operational_status] => 1 [x_coord] => 0 [y_coord] => 186 ) )

and am trying to create another array from it

[slots] => Array([5][7])

5 and 7 mean that those slots are covered, the slot key is the starting slot, and the poles key is the size of the breaker(its value can be 1, 2, or 3) (as seen by)



$slots = array(); foreach($circuit_breakerArray as $slot) { switch($slot['poles']) case 1: array_push($slots,$slot['slot']); break; case 2: array_push($slots,$slot['slot'],$slot['slot'] + 2); break; case 3: array_push($slots,$slot['slot'],$slot['slot'] + 2,$slot['slot'] + 4); break;

Is this a good start?