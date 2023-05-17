Looking for advice on software to edit my screencast

Hi,

I am looking for software helping to edit my screencasts. Currently, I am using SnagIt to record “How to” screencasts for my users.

I had somebody who helped me but right now I am alone. What I need are in fact 2 things: a voice generator service, I have got a strong accent that sometimes is an issue for some people, and software allowing me to add the generated narration to the screencasts and add some goodies such as a text or an arrow.

I know they are plenty of reviews but mostly they are for video editions that include a lot of functionalities that I don’t need. I have read some reviews, but I am looking for first-hand experience. I have considered Camtasia, created by the same people who wrote SnagIt, but it is out of my budget.

What I need is something not requiring to have a degree in video editing.