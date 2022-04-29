Login doesn't work properly

PHP
#1

Hi,

What the function should do is log the user in and set a session ID, however, upon submitting the form, it redirects to the page where the code is on (requests/login.php) but the page is blank.

I’ve checked that:

  • session_start() is at the top of include/conn.php
  • users is a valid table in my database
  • $_POST['submit'] should work because of name='submit' in the form.

My register function works, however my login function does not. Any help is greatly appreciated.

requests/login.php:

<?php
    include("../include/conn.php");

    $username = $_POST['username'];
    $password = $_POST['password'];

      if (isset($_POST['submit'])) {
        // get password from user row
        $stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = ?");
        $stmt->bind_param('s', $username);   
        $stmt->execute();
        $getres1 = $stmt->get_result();
        // now we see if user exists
        if ($getres1->num_rows > 0) {
          while ($row = $getres1->fetch_assoc()) {
            // password check
            $db_password = $row['password'];
      
            if (password_verify($password, $db_password)) {
              $_SESSION['id'] = $row['id'];
              header("Location: ../index.php");
            }
          }
        }
      }
?>

login.php:

        <form action="requests/login.php" method="post">
            <span>Username</span> <input type="text" name="username"><br>
            <span>Password</span> <input type="password" name="password"><br><br>
            <input type="submit" name='submit' value="Log In">
        </form>