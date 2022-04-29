Login doesn't work properly

Hi,

What the function should do is log the user in and set a session ID, however, upon submitting the form, it redirects to the page where the code is on ( requests/login.php ) but the page is blank.

I’ve checked that:

session_start() is at the top of include/conn.php

is at the top of users is a valid table in my database

is a valid table in my database $_POST['submit'] should work because of name='submit' in the form.

My register function works, however my login function does not. Any help is greatly appreciated.

requests/login.php:

<?php include("../include/conn.php"); $username = $_POST['username']; $password = $_POST['password']; if (isset($_POST['submit'])) { // get password from user row $stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = ?"); $stmt->bind_param('s', $username); $stmt->execute(); $getres1 = $stmt->get_result(); // now we see if user exists if ($getres1->num_rows > 0) { while ($row = $getres1->fetch_assoc()) { // password check $db_password = $row['password']; if (password_verify($password, $db_password)) { $_SESSION['id'] = $row['id']; header("Location: ../index.php"); } } } } ?>

login.php: