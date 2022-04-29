Login doesn't work properly

Hi,
What the function should do is log the user in and set a session ID, however, upon submitting the form, it redirects to the page where the code is on (
requests/login.php) but the page is blank.
I’ve checked that:
-
session_start()is at the top of
include/conn.php
-
usersis a valid table in my database
-
$_POST['submit']should work because of
name='submit'in the form.
My register function works, however my login function does not. Any help is greatly appreciated.
requests/login.php:
<?php
include("../include/conn.php");
$username = $_POST['username'];
$password = $_POST['password'];
if (isset($_POST['submit'])) {
// get password from user row
$stmt = $conn->prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE username = ?");
$stmt->bind_param('s', $username);
$stmt->execute();
$getres1 = $stmt->get_result();
// now we see if user exists
if ($getres1->num_rows > 0) {
while ($row = $getres1->fetch_assoc()) {
// password check
$db_password = $row['password'];
if (password_verify($password, $db_password)) {
$_SESSION['id'] = $row['id'];
header("Location: ../index.php");
}
}
}
}
?>
login.php:
<form action="requests/login.php" method="post">
<span>Username</span> <input type="text" name="username"><br>
<span>Password</span> <input type="password" name="password"><br><br>
<input type="submit" name='submit' value="Log In">
</form>