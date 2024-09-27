Login script?

I’m trying to create a login function using
But, when I submit, I get a few errors
why are the session variables not set?
include '../db/pdo_conn.php'; 

echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>';

require 'config.php';


$data = []; // array to hold a trimmed working copy of the form data. will also receive the initial data when editing/updating existing data
$errors = []; // array to hold user/validation errors

// post method form processing
if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST")
{
  $data = array_map('trim',$_POST);

  echo '<pre>';print_r($data);echo '</pre>';


	if($data['email'] === '')
	{
	  $errors['email'] = "Email is required";
	}
	else if(!filter_var($data['email'],FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL))
	{
	  $errors['email'] = "Email must be in correct format.";
	}
	if($data['password'] === '')
	{
	  $errors['password'] = "Password is required";
	}
	
  echo '<pre>';print_r($errors);echo '</pre>';

	if (empty($errors)) { // Input is correct, see if user exists
	  $sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE email=?";
	  $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql);
	  $stmt->execute([$data['email']]);
				
	  echo $sql;
				
		if($result = $stmt->fetch())
		{
			if(!password_verify($data['password'], $result['password']))
			{
			  $errors['wrong'] = 'Incorrect email/password';
			}
			else
			{
			  $_SESSION['name'] = $result['first_name']. ' ' . $result['last_name'];
			  $_SESSION['email'] = $result['email'];
			  $_SESSION['role'] = $result['role'];
			  $_SESSION['success_message'] = 'You have logged in.';
						
			  echo '<pre>';print_r($_SESSION);echo '</pre>';
			}
		}
	}
}
?>

My database has

It would seem you’re not calling session_start(), which is required for sessions to work.