Login script?

include '../db/pdo_conn.php'; echo '<pre>';print_r($_POST);echo '</pre>'; require 'config.php'; $data = []; // array to hold a trimmed working copy of the form data. will also receive the initial data when editing/updating existing data $errors = []; // array to hold user/validation errors // post method form processing if($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") { $data = array_map('trim',$_POST); echo '<pre>';print_r($data);echo '</pre>'; if($data['email'] === '') { $errors['email'] = "Email is required"; } else if(!filter_var($data['email'],FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL)) { $errors['email'] = "Email must be in correct format."; } if($data['password'] === '') { $errors['password'] = "Password is required"; } echo '<pre>';print_r($errors);echo '</pre>'; if (empty($errors)) { // Input is correct, see if user exists $sql = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE email=?"; $stmt = $pdo->prepare($sql); $stmt->execute([$data['email']]); echo $sql; if($result = $stmt->fetch()) { if(!password_verify($data['password'], $result['password'])) { $errors['wrong'] = 'Incorrect email/password'; } else { $_SESSION['name'] = $result['first_name']. ' ' . $result['last_name']; $_SESSION['email'] = $result['email']; $_SESSION['role'] = $result['role']; $_SESSION['success_message'] = 'You have logged in.'; echo '<pre>';print_r($_SESSION);echo '</pre>'; } } } } ?>

