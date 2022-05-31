Learning html css

I don’t really understand these elements like header, nav & navbar, container, padding, margin, align-items/ content, relative & absolute, and justify-content?
teamtreehouse and educative are really good places to learn! I struggled with flexbox but then I went on teamtreehouse. Designing on adobexd can help. organizing elements in folders is sometimes similiar to divs and grouping elements together gives a good idea on structure.
OK, you have to learn that there are basic delineations.
- HTML (HyperText Markup Language)contains the actual content of the site. It is structured (or should be) in an organized manner. This is where header, nav
- CSS (Cascading Style Sheets) controls how the HTML is presented. This could be by adding color, organizing the data in a specific manner.
- Javascript - this adds additional content/style to a site. It can alter the html or the css
The documentation on MDN is thorough and well layed out and explains things really well. There are some good basic tutorials in there.
- HTML: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML
- CSS - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS
- Javascript - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/JavaScript
But if those are intimidating, there are a number of other places to learn from. I find Kevin Powell to be a good resource. He has a channel on Youtube where he posts a lot of content, and has some courses he offers as well which are great.