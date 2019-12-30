Learning Flysystem, or something that would work better for me

At my website, I would like for users to be able to share their writings, pictures, audio, and video with each other.

To do this, I think I might need Flysystem to communicate with a CDN.

Would you please tell me what I need to learn to make this, and if there is a better way besides Flysystem, at least for me? Does the publisher SitePoint, or their publisher partner O’Reilly, have any (preferably print) books on this?

To give you an idea of the skill level I need to continue from, in college, I passed two terms of Java, and one in data structures. I’ve read a book on JDBC (Java Database Connectivity), “Web coding & development all-in-one” (a long book in the For Dummies’s series), and “PHP & MYSQL: NOVICE TO NINJA” (published by SitePoint).