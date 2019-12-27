One important distinction to make here is client side code (that runs in the browser of your user) and server side code.

For the client side code you can only use Javascript, browsers don’t support anything else.

For the server side there are indeed multiple options, but it doesn’t matter much; they are all able to handle large file uploads.

Regarding the upload progress, it is only possible to show this through Javascript. The server side on its own can never display this, because then they need to refresh the page and that would break the upload.

So progress bars only work with Javascript.

Then there is the question of file types and file size. That’s easy, there is no relation. There are some typical ranges for certain file types, but there are no hard rules. For example, plain text files are typically a few kilobytes, but I’ve seen text files of several gigabytes. Images are typically a few megabytes, but when you get into RAW they easily surpass 100 megabytes.

So anything you do based on this will be pure speculation, and quite likely to be wrong.

Lastly, regarding the uploading of really large files, people normally do what was discussed earlier in this thread; break it up in chunks and upload these chunks individually. One reason is that large uploads take a long time, and any backend language will time out after some time of processing an upload. Another reason is that if the upload fails just at the end the entire thing would need to uploaded again, whereas if a chunk fails it should be possible to just retry that chunk, saving quite some data and time.

What you’d do than is wait until the entire file is on your server, and then ship it off to some cloud storage.