I’ve just finished “Missing Pieces” by Tim Weaver. A woman is stranded on an island over winter after someone tries to kill her, she has to learn how to survive through that time, while figuring out why they want her dead. A good read, I’m never happy with stories that jump forwards and backwards but this works quite well. I’m a big fan of this author, his stories usually feature missing-persons investigator David Raker, so it’s interesting to read a standalone novel.