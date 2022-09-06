Latest book you've read

Just finished “The Night Agent” by Matthew Quirk, a political/counter intelligence thriller where a low ranking FBI Agent is monitoring a phone in the White House Situation Room that never rings but is for “Eyes Only” where the call is just connected to someone else. Until one night when he receives a call where someone needs help and he gets involved.

The book is a quick read (read it in two days), and deals with Foreign Agents, real and imagined, counter-terrorism, turning of assets, plot twists and intrigues. Interesting (at least to me) was revealing who the villain was halfway through the book, and a plot twist at the end which surprised me. But it was a satisfying read.

The book was turned into a series on Netflix (which I don’t have) but could be fun to watch…