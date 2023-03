I’ve just finished The last orphan, by Gregg Hurwitz, part 8 of the Orphan X series.

It’s a typical Orphan X book in that there’s loads of bad guys vs our protagonist, orphan X, and somehow how comes out alive anyway

I really like the series and this one is no exception. The author keeps playing with the idea of good and bad and how Orphan X feels about things, whereas that wasn’t a topic at all in the first few books. It’s really nicely done.