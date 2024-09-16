Laravel Blade Template: CSS and JS Assets Disappear After Page Refresh

Hello,
I am working on a personal project using the Laravel framework. I have placed my assets (CSS, JS, images) in the
public directory. Here’s how my project is structured:
- I created an
admin_master.blade.phpfile in the
views/admindirectory, which serves as my master layout for the admin dashboard.
- In the layout file, I use the
asset()helper function to link to CSS, JavaScript, and image files, like this:
<link rel="shortcut icon" href="{{ asset('backend/assets/images/favicon.ico') }}">
- Then, I created another Blade file
index.blade.phpin the same
views/admindirectory, which extends
admin_master:
@extends('admin.admin_master')
- Inside the
indexfile, I use the following section structure to extend the layout:
@section('admin')
<!-- Some content here -->
@endsection
- In the
admin_master.blade.phpfile, I have defined a
@yield('admin')section where the content from the
indexfile is injected.
Everything works fine when I first load the page. All CSS and JavaScript files are loaded correctly. However, when I refresh the page, all my styles disappear, leaving the page unstyled. Interestingly, when I inspect the page and click on the links to the CSS files, I can still see the content of those files, but none of the styles are applied to the HTML elements.
Does anyone know what could be causing this issue and how to fix it?
Thanks in advance!