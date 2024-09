Hello,

I’m working on a Laravel project and using Vite for asset management. I have a situation where the logo image is stored in the resources folder, while the demo images are kept in the public folder. I want to set a background image in a CSS file located in resources , but the image itself is in the public folder.

How can I configure the CSS file to correctly load the background image from the public folder when using Vite?

Thanks for your help!