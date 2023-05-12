Keyup event to work once

Hi, from this page, in field “Titolo”, I’m trying to associate this symbol * (asterisk) with barspace. This script is working:

const field = document.querySelector('#titoDs') field.addEventListener("keyup", (e) => { if (e.code === 'Space') { field.value = field.value + " *"}; });

but I would like it to run only once. I tried to add this last line, following this suggestion, but it doesn’t work:

const field = document.querySelector('#titoDs') field.addEventListener("keyup", (e) => { if (e.code === 'Space') { field.value = field.value + " *"}}, {once: true});

Thanks very much!