Keyup event to work once

Hi, from this page, in field “Titolo”, I’m trying to associate this symbol * (asterisk) with barspace. This script is working:
const field = document.querySelector('#titoDs')
field.addEventListener("keyup", (e) => {
if (e.code === 'Space') {
field.value = field.value + " *"};
});
but I would like it to run only once. I tried to add this last line, following this suggestion, but it doesn’t work:
const field = document.querySelector('#titoDs')
field.addEventListener("keyup", (e) => {
if (e.code === 'Space') {
field.value = field.value + " *"}},
{once: true});
Thanks very much!