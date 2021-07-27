July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Community
#20

Can you find the bird hiding in the bush in front of our house?

image
image652×870 266 KB

2 Likes
#21

Gee, I wonder if the ducks and geese know they’re going to be fed?

image
image1160×870 508 KB

3 Likes
#22

Last one. A different nature preserve…

image
image1160×870 337 KB

3 Likes
#23

Birds do seem to notice when there might be food around. Another from the Red Kite feeding session, which is a little more organised than I was expecting.

procIMGP9384
procIMGP93841400×930 37.7 KB

6 Likes
#24

That photo is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time…

#25

And yet it only captures a fraction of the activity. When I said it’s an organised feeding, it’s basically a guy that drives a tractor into a field with a massive bucket of raw meat, and then forks that raw meat over a field that has observation hides around the edge. We arrived in the area an hour or so before the feeding, and the kites were circling at that point - they knew what was coming. It’s very interesting to watch, and I say that as someone who isn’t really interested in ornithology at all.

5 Likes
#26

This is a juvenile Wren.

wren3
wren32000×1500 1.04 MB

4 Likes
#27

Some amazing photos here!

#28

An Oystercatcher:

P1090031
P10900312560×1920 1.93 MB

3 Likes
#30

A Mute Swan pretending to be a Flamingo. smile

P1450561
P14505613000×4000 3.83 MB

3 Likes
#31

Northern Rockhopper Penguin at Edinburgh Zoo.

P1310307a
P1310307a1080×1440 715 KB

2 Likes
#32

A Song Thrush.

P1420624a
P1420624a2000×1500 530 KB

1 Like
#33

A male House Sparrow:

P1680105a
P1680105a2400×1353 1.3 MB

#34

Awwwww… Cuteee :hearts:

#36

I love this butterfly

#38

A Small Tortoiseshell butterfly:

P1000661
P10006612560×1920 1.4 MB

P1000691
P10006912560×1920 1.19 MB

#39

:winky:

IMG_20201012_122501045_HDR
IMG_20201012_122501045_HDR3072×4096 444 KB

IMG_9136
IMG_91365184×3456 3.74 MB

IMG_20201012_125416902
IMG_20201012_1254169023072×4096 378 KB

1 Like
#40

A butterfly chandelier from the same place…

IMG_20201012_122438059
IMG_20201012_1224380593072×4096 582 KB

1 Like
#42

A juvenile Lapwing.

lapwing
lapwing1920×1440 499 KB

#43

A (European) Robin:

P1670574
P16705741920×1082 281 KB

1 Like