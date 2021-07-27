July 2021 Photo Challenge - Birds, Bees and Butterflies

Can you find the bird hiding in the bush in front of our house?
Birds do seem to notice when there might be food around. Another from the Red Kite feeding session, which is a little more organised than I was expecting.
That photo is both fascinating and terrifying at the same time…
And yet it only captures a fraction of the activity. When I said it’s an organised feeding, it’s basically a guy that drives a tractor into a field with a massive bucket of raw meat, and then forks that raw meat over a field that has observation hides around the edge. We arrived in the area an hour or so before the feeding, and the kites were circling at that point - they knew what was coming. It’s very interesting to watch, and I say that as someone who isn’t really interested in ornithology at all.
Some amazing photos here!
Awwwww… Cuteee
I love this butterfly