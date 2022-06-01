Photo Challenge June 2022 - Cats and Dogs

#1

It’s been a while since we last had a photo challenge, so dust off your cameras and photo albums and join in the fun!

The theme for this month is cats and dogs . That could be a live animal, a statue, a stained glass window … anything which fits the theme. smile The only rules for posting pictures are:

  • They must be on the specified theme
  • They must be your own pictures.

There are no prizes; this is just for fun. If you don’t take photos yourself, or don’t have anything suitable to post, then please join in by “voting” for your favourite picture(s) using the “like” button.

#2

I’m hoping there’s a wealth of suitable photos from other members out there, because I have very few.

This dog is one of a pair guarding the main entrance to Inverness Town House.

#3

My dogs are not the photographic type. You get down on their level to take a photo, and they come see you. So we have some quick snaps but nothing…refined.

This is typically what we get…

This is our Newfoundland, just over a year old when this was taken

He does like his toys…
Though if we catch him in a lazy mood, we can take odd pictures…
One of the few times we could get them to pose. My wife threw a birthday party for our nine-year old boxer…

